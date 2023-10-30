‘Govt must file cases against onion hoarders’

Farmers group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) has called on the national government to file cases against the traders who hoarded onions.

Despite marathon hearings held by the Senate and House of Representatives, Sinag said certain individuals responsible for hoarding the commodity remain “untouched,” while Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista has already faced legal action.

“During these marathon hearings, government officials were identified who appeared to have turned a blind eye and taken no substantial action against importers, traders, and cold storage owners that had their way in controlling the release of stocks and created the scenario of an artificial supply shortage,” Sinag Executive Director Jayson Cainglet said.

The group said the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) has also come under scrutiny for failing to heed the calls of onion stakeholders to import white onions when stock levels were declining.

“Hindi sila [BPI] nag import ng white onions when the onion stakeholders asked them to import since stocks were dwindling; they have no actual monitoring and control of onions, whether imported or locally produced,” it said.

“Due diligence should have already alerted these officials to the inherent relationships between these companies and their personalities as traders, importers, consolidators, and cold storage owners.”

According to the group, some of these individuals had pending cases filed against them by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) as early as 2014. These cases pertained to alleged uncompetitive behavior and included specific BPI officials at the time, as well as members of the National Garlic Action Team (NGAT).

He said the stark resemblance between the 2014 cases and the recent onion price manipulation scandal raises a critical question: “Why were certain individuals already charged by the NBI and named by the Senate in 2014 as involved in uncompetitive behavior still allowed to import onions and continue with their trading activities?”

“We would rather see those who truly manipulated onion prices and their cohorts in government charged and convicted.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the NBI had filed charges against those involved in onion hoarding and price manipulation after an extensive investigation.

Charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, were Evangelista, Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service Officer in Charge Junibert de Sagun, and Bureau of Plant Industry Director Gerald Panganiban.

Administrative cases for insufficiency and incompetence of official duties under the Revised Administrative Code were also lodged against them.

Charges of hoarding, falsification, and profiteering were filed against Bonena Multipurpose Cooperative officials Israel Reguyal, Mary Ann dela Rosa, and Victor dela Rosa Jimenez.

For her part, Evangelista reiterated her commitment to honesty and integrity in her role as a public servant amid these charges.

Throughout her career, Evangelista has claimed that she has maintained “a clean record, free from allegations of corruption.”

She said her reputation as an upstanding individual is attested to by the farmers and various stakeholders in the agricultural sector whom she has worked alongside and engaged with.

“I believe that there is a solution to the food crisis we are facing, and the government has the responsibility to implement programs to protect and serve every Filipino. I always tell my children that we have the moral responsibility to fight for what is right and fight for people who cannot fight for themselves. I took the road less traveled, the path of public service that is willing to introduce change.”

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





