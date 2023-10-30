FLI bond offer gets nod of SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the shelf registration of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) for up to P35 billion of fixed-rate bonds.

During its en banc meeting, the agency gave its nod to the registration statement of FLI covering peso-denominated bonds which may be issued in one or more tranches.

For the first tranche, Filinvest Land will offer to the public up to P10 billion in bonds due 2027, with an oversubscription option of up to P2 billion.

Assuming the oversubscription option is fully exercised, net proceeds from the offer are expected to reach P11.85 billion. Proceeds will be used to partially finance the full redemption of the company’s bonds and to partially fund capital expenditures.

The bonds will be issued at face value from November 16 to 22, in time for listing at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. on December 1, according to the timetable submitted to the agency.

The company has picked BDO Capital and Investment Corp., China Bank Capital Corp., EastWest Capital Corp. First Metro Investment Corp., PNB Capital and Investment Corp., RCBC Capital Corp. and SB Capital Investment Corp. as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the offer.

The company, through Filinvest-BCDA Clark Inc., its joint venture with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority has recently launched its new Filinvest Innovation Park-New Clark City (FIP-NCC) in Capas, Tarlac.

“The FIP-NCC represents a significant stride for Filinvest Land as we expand our industrial footprint in Central Luzon. With its state-of-the-art green and digital features, FIP-NCC will provide an ideal environment for logistics, e-commerce, and light manufacturing ventures. We take pride in offering a new asset class that not only supports businesses but also contributes to the local economy’s growth—ready for tomorrow, ready for the world,” Tristan Las Marias, FLI president and CEO said.

The first phase was officially launched at a ceremony last October 20, which included the blessing of the park’s two-story administration building and groundbreaking of the park’s ready-built factory (RBF) zone.

These RBFs, which are offered in 2,500-, 4,000- and 5,000 square-meter units, are designed with warehouse specifications, including features such as high ceiling clearance, floor load capacity of 3 tons per square meter raised production floors with loading docks and robust utility infrastructure support, including high-speed Internet access and fire detection and suppression systems.