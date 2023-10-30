Consumption, housing spend drive loan appetite–BSP poll

DEMAND for bank loans is expected to increase this quarter with higher spending and investment from both households and enterprises, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on the outlook for the last quarter of the year in the “Third-Quarter 2023 Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey” (SLOS), BSP said consumption as well as housing investment will drive loan appetite of households and enterprises. This was based on the diffusion index (DI) method used by BSP.

A third or 36.7 percent of respondent banks noted an increase in demand for credit among households while 72.3 percent of banks noted that enterprises loan demand remained steady in the third quarter.

BSP said households demand for loans are driven by higher consumption, housing investments, limited availability of other sources of funds, and more attractive financing terms offered by banks.

The data also showed there was a net increase in credit demand from across all firm classifications, due to customers’ improved economic prospects as well as increased inventory and accounts receivable financing needs.

Meanwhile, credit standards may ease for households in the last quarter of the year, the BSP survey showed some tightening when it comes to loans extended to enterprises.

The results of the SLOS showed that banks maintained their credit standards for loans to firms and households based on the modal approach.

However, the diffusion index (DI) method used by BSP showed some easing of credit standards for households this quarter and some tightening for loans extended to enterprises.

“The DI method indicated mixed results pointing to a net tightening of loan standards to businesses and a net unchanged lending standards for households,” the BSP said.

Credit standards used to lend to households was unchanged in the third quarter because of the steady economic outlook; sustained profitability of banks’ portfolios; unchanged risk tolerance; and steady profile of borrowers.

There are more banks that are expected to maintain their credit standards for household loans in the fourth quarter. This was due in part to improvements in the profitability of bank’s portfolios, among others.

The credit standards used by banks for housing loans eased because of with improvement in profitability of banks’ portfolios and borrowers’ profiles.

“Bank respondents’ expectations of a net easing in household credit standards in Q4 2023 mainly due to improvement in the profitability of banks’ portfolios and borrowers’ profiles along with banks’ higher tolerance for risk,” the BSP said.

In terms of Commercial Real Estate Loans (CRELs) of enterprises, the SLOS results, based on the DI method, showed there was a net tightening of the standards for this type of lending.

The DI method showed there was a decrease in risk tolerance, deterioration of borrowers’ profiles and less favorable economic outlook.

“Over the following quarter, a higher proportion of banks expect to retain their loan standards for CRELS based on the modal approach, while the DI method showed a net tightening of credit standards for CRELs,” the BSP said.

The SLOS consists of questions on loan officers’ perceptions relating to the overall credit standards of their respective banks, as well as to factors affecting the supply of and demand for loans to both enterprises and households.

The analysis of the results of the SLOS focuses on the quarter-on-quarter changes in the perception of respondent banks.

The responses for the second quarter of 2023 SLOS were gathered between September 4 and October 13 from 48 banks out of the total 62 bank participants. The response rate of 77.4 percent is similar to the percentage of respondents in the previous quarter.