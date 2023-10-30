CHERRY Philippines partners with Granell 

CHERRY Philippines has been making waves in the industry as it recently sealed its partnership with one of Spain’s finest coffee brands, Granell.

CHERRY Philippines’ COO, Michelle Ngu-Cinco, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are very happy to partner with Granell Coffee to provide you with the much-needed caffeine boost anytime you need it. CHERRY Coffee Maker Deluxe is very easy to use and is compatible with Granell’s 100% compostable pods, creating a sustainable choice for javaphiles.”

Granell is a company founded in 1940 with a rich tradition and outstanding reputation in the coffee industry. Their dedication to sustainable practices sets them apart from the competition, making them a trusted brand among coffee enthusiasts. Granell’s coffee selection isn’t just about taste; they are also dedicated to practicing sustainability through an eco-friendly pod. This ensures that the coffee has been produced in accordance with organic production standards.

“This collaboration is indeed a perfect blend, as both companies share common values and a passion for delivering premium quality to its customers,” Javier Gamboa, Director, Granell.

As part of the collaboration, Granell coffee capsules will be included with every CHERRY Coffee Maker Deluxe purchase. It is a 4-in-1 machine featuring four adapters; N Capsule, DG Capsule, Coffee Powder, and K-Cup. By integrating into Granell’s product line, consumers can expect an unparalleled level of convenience and personalization in their coffee brewing process.

With this partnership, CHERRY Philippines and Granell Coffee are poised to change how Filipinos take their morning cup of joe.

