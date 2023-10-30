Building resilience together: PHL to host Asia-Pacific Leaders for APMCDRR 2024

The Philippines is gearing up to host the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), scheduled to take place in Manila from October 14 to 17, 2024. This significant event was officially launched to coincide with the celebration of the International Day for DRR last October 13, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center in Manila.

The launch ceremony brought together key figures from the United Nations (UN), including the UN Secretary-General for DRR Special Representative Mami Mizutori, as well as high-ranking Philippine government officials, such as Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga. The formal launch event was attended by delegates from various sectors, including national and local government, the private sector represented by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy, academia, scientific institutions, civil society, international development partners, and other stakeholder groups.

(L-R): United Nations (UN) Disaster Risk Reduction Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific Chief Marco Toscano-Rivalta, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy, Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum, and DMCI Holdings, Inc. Chairman Isidro Consunji

Organized by the UNDRR, the APMCDRR serves as the principal regional forum where world leaders gather to oversee, assess, and strengthen collaboration in the regional implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

As the Philippines hosts the largest regional DRR conference, the UNDRR highlights the nation’s role as a leader in fostering public-private partnerships for climate and disaster resilience. This also extends to the application of advanced science and technology, nature-based solutions, and the promotion of resilient investments and infrastructure.

“While both a privilege and responsibility, this is also a testament to our country having emerged as a model for science-informed, public-private partnership, and whole-of-society approach to the complex risks we face. The challenges we face are complex and they do not affect everyone equally. They require a convergence of efforts, synergies from across sectors so that we are able to respond to each of the different exposures and vulnerabilities,” said DENR Secretary Loyzaga.

The APMCDRR 2024 is expected to bring together more than 3,000 high-level international delegates and will revolve around key themes including disaster risk reduction financing, gender-responsive and inclusive disaster risk governance, and localization, urban, and rural resilience. This conference marks a pivotal moment for the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific region in advancing efforts to build resilient and disaster-prepared communities.