Bong Go emphasizes importance of proper nutrition among Filipinos

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized that proper nutrition is a fundamental aspect of healing and maintaining overall health especially for patients and those in the medical community.

“We must ensure that our patients, as well as our tireless healthcare workers and frontliners, have access to nourishing food during these trying times,” he said.

“Ang importante po sa akin ay may laman ang tiyan ng ating mga kababayan. Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap. Sikapin nating walang magutom sa kanila,” Go urged.

With this, Go has recently conducted various feeding initiatives for patients, hospital workers, and frontliners in public hospitals with Malasakit Centers, to promote the importance of proper nutrition for Filipinos.

Go said that the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly placed tremendous strain on the country’s healthcare system and the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the battle against the virus. This is the reason why he has taken the initiative to ensure that those in need have access to nutritious meals, which is more than just sustenance but a symbol of care and support.

“Nais kong bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng wastong nutrisyon sa ating mga kababayan. Alam po natin na sa pagkain tayo nagkukuha ng lakas, kalusugan, at proteksyon laban sa iba’t-ibang sakit. Kaya naman, patuloy tayong tumutulong sa mahihirap upang sikaping ang Pilipino ay may access sa sapat at masustansiyang pagkain,” stressed Go.

“Ang importante sakin ay walang magutom na Pilipino. Naniniwala ako na ang malusog na katawan ay isa sa mga pundasyon ng pag-unlad ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino,” he added.

Go’s feeding program has already reached various hospitals with Malasakit Centers across the country. The integration of nutritional support into these centers further reinforces the senator’s commitment to holistic healthcare.

“Lagi kong sinasabi at ipinapaalala bilang tayo ang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health na napakahalagang aspeto ng tamang nutrisyon para mapanatili ang pangkalahatang kalusugan ng isang tao. Importante ito lalo na sa mga pasyente para mas mabilis silang gumaling sa kanilang mga karamdaman, at maging sa mga nagtatrabaho sa medical community na siyang nag-aalaga sa mga pasyente,” Go explained.

So far, Go’s team has organized feeding initiatives through rice porridge or ‘lugaw’ distribution, among others, in various public hospitals in Metro Manila. They also reached out to several hospitals in the provinces of Pampanga, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

In Visayas, numerous patients, hospital workers, and frontliners from the provinces of Cebu, Aklan, and Antique also benefitted from the feeding initiative. Last October 7, the senator personally visited Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) where he personally served meals to 400 individuals, including patients and hospital staff.

In Mindanao, Go’s team also reached hospitals in Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Cotabato City, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Sultan Kudarat for this feeding initiative.

“Bilang ehemplo, sinikap nating maghatid ng libreng pagkain para sa mga pasyente, hospital workers, at frontliners sa mga pampublikong ospital na may Malasakit Centers para palaganapin ang kahalagahan ng tamang nutrisyon sa bawat Pilipino. Hindi lang ito basta pagtulong lang sa kanila, kundi isa ring simbolo ng pangangalaga at pagsuporta sa kanilang mga sakripisyo at kabayanihan,” Go said.

Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally sponsored and authored by Go, institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program to help indigent patients with their medical expenses. To date, there are 159 operational centers that have successfully helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide.

First established in Cebu in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop through which agencies such as DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) assist indigent patients by bringing their hospital expenses to the lowest amount possible.

Meanwhile, Go voiced his apprehension about the ongoing prevalence of malnutrition in the country, which continues to impact millions of children, impeding both their physical development and cognitive potential.

The senator underscored the necessity for immediate action and a united approach to address malnutrition in a more holistic manner, citing that the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition 2017-2022 is an essential part of government’s efforts to address this issue.

Go highlighted that one of the strategic thrusts of the Plan is to focus on the first 1,000 days of life to ensure the optimum physical and mental development of the child.

“I am proud to say that we have taken a big step towards ensuring that the government gives priority to the first 1,000 days of life with the passage of Republic Act No. 11148 or the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act during the Duterte administration,” he shared.

