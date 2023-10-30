Biosecure swine demonstration farm unveiled in Ilocos

The first biosecure swine multiplier technology-demonstration farm has been launched in Ilocos Region as part of the Marcos administration’s program to fight African swine fever (ASF).

Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Deogracias Victor B. Savellano graced last October 24 the Swine Multiplier and Technology Demonstration (SMTD) farm in Natividad, Pangasinan.

“We will repopulate our hog sector through these swine technology centers. We have put in place biosecurity measures that use a standard shelter design for hogs to keep small farms away from ASF,” said Savellano.

“The technology centers will be sites through which good swine genetics will be disseminated to farflung provinces. Through farmers’ trainings on biosecurity measures, Philippines will be able to raise hog inventory and pork supply.”

He said the facility will provide support to local raisers by making available breeders and breeding materials and by producing adequate and quality stocks to supply DA and other agencies’ needs for sustainability in production.

A budget of P40 million has been allocated for four SMTDs in Ilocos Region. A budget of P10 million per SMTD includes provision for tunnel vent type facility and 30 breeder sows and feeds.

The Natividad facility is the first. Three others will be launched within the year. The sites are Manaoag, Pangasinan and Candon and Vigan in Ilocos Sur.

Local government units (LGU) provide the land for the swine facility as its counterpart support. Farmers are trained on biosecure hog raising prior to receiving their swine.

The DA’s National Livestock Program (NLP) has partnered with the International Training Center on Pig Husbandry (ITCPH) based in Lipa City, Batangas for the house design for the hogs, according to Agricultural Training Institute livestock focal person Krizel Joy Natividad.

The SMTD has been introduced under DA-NLP’s Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) Program. It is a hog repopulation program aimed at raising hog inventory following heavy ASF infestation, reported Aurelio Salvador of DA-Livestock.

Biosecurity measures in the swine program include disinfestation process which requires farm workers to bathe for disinfection before and after e ntering the swine facilities. They also go through a 24-hour quarantine after entry to the facilities.

The swine facility itself is air-conditioned and has curtains that keep the facility off infection.

Present also during the launch were OIC-Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Arcely G. Robeniol (representing Pangasinan Provincial Governor Ramon V. Guico III), LGU-Natividad Municipal Mayor Hon. Rosita G. Rafael, Municipal Agriculturist Engr. John Christian M. Sioco, and ATI-RTC 1 Center Director Dr. Rogelio C. Evangelista.

The event was also witnessed by the members of the Pagrang-ayan ti San Pedro Farmers Association, Municipal Agriculture and Fisheries Council Chairman Loujay S. Pagal, Sangguniang Kabataan Federated President Angelica D. Malaca, Municipal Local Government Operations Officer Hope Ordonio, and the staff of the Municipal Agriculture Office.