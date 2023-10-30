‘Bidding for microgrid system devt good for 15k households’

A competitive bidding for the development of microgrid systems in remote areas scheduled by end of this year is expected to benefit over 15,000 households, the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

Republic Act (RA) 11646 (Microgrid Systems Act of 2022) mandates the conduct of a competitive selection process (CSP) before a micro grid system provider can serve off-grid areas. The law also requires distribution utilities (DUs) to submit their local total electrification roadmaps and list of underserved areas.

For the initial auction, the Microgrid Service Provider (MGSP)-CSP will be scheduled within the fourth quarter of 2023 while the awarding is targeted by the first quarter of 2024. This bidding will cover 98 unserved areas and underserved areas clustered into 49 lots located in remote areas of the country. A total of 15,645 households are expected to benefit from this initial auction.

Unserved area refers to an area with no electricity access, distribution system lines, individual home system, or no connection to any microgrid system. Underserved area, on the other hand, refers to an area where electricity services are less than 24 hours served by individual home system, microgrid system or distribution utilities.

The agency released over the weekend the list of the areas that would be placed under the microgrid auction. The unserved and underserved areas were identified under the newly-released 2023-2032 National Total Electrification Roadmap (NTER), which is aligned with the goal of the government to achieve 100 percent household electrification by 2028.

Based on the 2020 census of population and household projections, the DOE expects that the government electrification efforts will have to cater to 3.7 million households, of which 2.7 million are within the franchise areas of electric cooperatives (ECs) requiring different electrification strategies, rationalized government subsidy and innovative implementation schemes.

It also said that 1.3 million of these households are located in areas that are not yet connected to the distribution and transmission systems, thus requiring alternative solutions.

During his second State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the full energization of the remaining unenergized areas should be completed by 2028.

The DOE said it is committed to ensure a transparent, fair, and competitive selection process in choosing winning MGSPs capable of efficiently and effectively carrying out electrification in these areas. Key parameters include providing 24/7 electrification, incorporating at least 35 percent renewable energy, and offering the least cost solution for the identified area.