4Ps beneficiaries to get Tesda training–DHSUD

BENEFICIARIES of the administration’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program will receive training from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The DHSUD and TESDA recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to partner on skills development and education for the 4PH beneficiaries. Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said this will allow the beneficiaries to get better employment in areas where they live.

“We will make sure our beneficiaries get the appropriate training so they can work in industries close to where they will live. I believe that with the right opportunity, the Filipino can stand on his own and the nation will progress,” Acuzar said, partly in Filipino.

DHSUD said the MOA is expected to fill in the gaps in existing industries in areas where the beneficiaries of housing projects are located.

Under the MOA, DHSUD is tasked to gather data on the preferred skills of beneficiaries and provide TESDA the list of participants for the training, among other related responsibilities.

For his part, DDG Villanueva vowed TESDA’s all-out support in carrying out the provisions of the MOA, particularly on facilitating and conducting community-based training, assessment and certification of identified beneficiaries.

TESDA will also provide other forms of technical assistance as necessary, subject to government rules and regulations.

“Our signing a Memorandum of Agreement on skills training for beneficiaries of the Pambansang Pabahay of our dear President…is as big help to our poorest of the poor,” Acuzar said.

The MOA signing was among the highlights of the National Shelter Month 2023 culminating activity with Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Kiko Benitez, along with key shelter agency heads and TESDA officials, as guests.