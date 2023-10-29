Meet Mount Nacolod’s 2 newly identified beetles

Meet the Nacolod turquoise beetle and the Silago blue beetle. These two newly discovered species, also called weevils, are site-endemic and thrive among other beetles that come in different colors, shapes and sizes in specific areas in the montane forest of Mount Nacolod in Leyte province.

While the two beetles may be “old residents” of the thick forests in the area, it was only recently that they were discovered as new and distinct species from the rest that are already known to science.

Metapocyrtus nacolod sp. nov. A: male holotype, dorsal view; B: female paratype, dorsal view; C: ditto, male, lateral view; D: ditto, female, lateral view and Metapocyrtus silago sp. nov. A: male holotype, dorsal view; B: female, dorsal view; C: ditto, male, lateral view; D: ditto, female, lateral view.

Authored by Dr. Ann Cabras of Davao Oriental State University, Tristan Senarillos and Dr. Jayson Ibanez from the Research and Conservation Program of the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), a peer-reviewed study identifying the two new species was published in the scientific journal Ecologica Montenegrina.

Beneficial insects

Not to be mistaken for a bug, beetles are insects based on their simplest definition: small, six-legged and with wings.

Are they beneficial to humans and to the environment?

In the natural environment, generally, all insects are beneficial and could not be considered pests.

Some beetles are pollinators, which help forest plants grow healthier. Some also help farmers as insectivores that eat pests that feed on crops.

More importantly, soldier beetles are great pollinators. As they spread pollen from flower to flower, they help trees to bear fruit and allow each tree to repopulate an area with its seeds.

Cabras, the primary author of the paper, said some members of the weevil tribe Pachyrhynchini are known pests. But the two newly discovered species need further study.

Significant discovery

Cabras said that from the point of view of taxonomy, or the classification of organisms, systematics and evolutionary history, the discovery of the two new weevil species is significant because it points out the gaps in taxonomic knowledge for weevil studies in the country.

“A lot of species remain undescribed from places which have been underexplored for its weevil fauna, including Leyte,” she said.

Weevils are generally plant feeders. The adults munch on young tender leaves and flowers of some plants, Cabras noted.

However, she said no studies have been done yet on their ecological roles other than being a great biological indicator of the age and health of the forest.

She noted that the level of habitat degradation can be determined by the kind of species thriving in the area.

“Some species are highly associated with old-growth forests, while others [are identified] with secondary or degraded forests,” she explained.

Moreover, the two new beetle species “could be a possible pollinator given their association with plants and often visit flowers, but no concrete data on that one yet,” she said.

“Other than being a biological indicator of the health and age of the forest, they’re important food items for frogs, lizards and birds,” Cabras added.

Indicator species

The two new beetle species are indicator species in their respective habitats, the authors said.

Senarillos explained that indicator species are biological organisms, including plants, animals and microorganisms, that provide valuable information about the overall health or condition of an ecosystem.

“For example, Metapocyrtus silago sp nov. [Silago blue beetle] is an indicator of lowland forest, typically found around 200 to 300 meters above sea level. On the other hand, the presence of Metapocyrtus nacolod sp. nov. [Nacolod turquoise beetle] indicates middle to high-altitude forest, found around 700 meters above sea level and above. These two species have never been documented to overlap in habitat,” he noted.

According to Senarillos, the presence of both M. nacolod and M. silago “tells us that there is still a relatively good forest for them to thrive on.”

“These species have a localized population—with M. nacolod found only in the upper dipterocarp forest-montane forest of Mount Nacolod, while M. silago lives in lowland dipterocarp forests of the same mountain. Both species have never been documented outside open landscapes and agricultural areas, indicating that they are forest-dependent,” he added.

Mount Nacolod: A Key Biodiversity Area

It is no wonder that Mount Nacolod is flourishing. It is considered a Key Biodiversity Area (KBA) in the southernmost part of Leyte Island.

Along with Mount Anonang-Lobi, Mount Nacolod is known for its unique biodiversity and socio-ecological importance, the author said in the study.

Mount Nacolod was declared a national forest reserve in 1966 through Proclamation 121. S 1966. It is characterized by a variety of vegetation types, including tropical lowland, secondary and mossy forests. It also serves as a critical habitat for southern Leyte’s flora and fauna, the study says.

A future Philippine eagle release site

The PEF reported that Philippine eagles were sighted on Mount Nacolod in the past.

However, after Super Typhoon Yolanda (international code name Haiyan), no more eagles were seen during annual surveys.

“We think that Yolanda has killed off the remaining Philippine eagles on Nacolod. However, surveys of food species and habitat quality indicate that Mount Nacolod can still fulfill the food and habitat needs of Philippine eagles that will be released at the site in the future,” PEF’s Ibanez said.

“Apart from bringing back eagles to Mount Nacolod, the release can also provide an umbrella attention and protection to the unique beetles and all other biodiversity sharing Mount Nacolod with the beetles and the people,” he added.

Rich, understudied biodiversity

The authors said Mount Nacolod is relatively understudied, with only a few surveys of vertebrate fauna.

Citing the results of a biodiversity baselining study done by German Agency for International Cooperation in 2013, the authors said Mount Nacolod harbors many endemic and threatened species of flora and fauna.

Noted among the area’s unique species is the recently described forest frog, the Navjot Sodhi’s cloud frog (Platymantis navjoti.)

The authors noted there are no published studies on invertebrate fauna on Mount Nacolod.

The Nacolod turquoise beetle was collected along an old logging road above 700-meter altitude, right in the middle of an upper dipterocarp and montane forests, indicating the weevil prefers shaded and cooler parts of the forests. The collection site was close to a stream, Ibanez noted.

On the other hand, the Silago blue beetle was found only in bushes on the interior forest floor surrounding Barangay Catmon.

“The collection site is a lowland dipterocarp forest between 200 to 400 meters altitude. This species seems to prefer tall forests at the lower hills of Mount Nacolod,” he pointed out.

Center of biodiversity

The authors of the paper believe the discovery further affirms the designation of Mount Nacolod as a Key Biodiversity Area, which means it is the center of biological diversity and endemicity.

“It is here where nature’s power of evolution and natural selection give rise to new species,” Ibanez added.

As a KBA, the discovery also justifies the urgent need to protect the mountain from external threats, which include habitat loss due to slash-and-burn farming and timber poaching, he said.

“Because the beetles seem to prefer only a certain kind of forest type in a certain elevational belt, loss of vegetative cover will result in loss of food, shelter and breeding grounds to these weevils,” he said.

Besides habitat loss, illegal poaching of “easter egg weevils” should be addressed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Cabras said.

Collectors of these adorable beetles—like the common salagubang and salaginto—keep them as pets, or sell them to kids, who are attracted to their fascinating colors and unique looks.

Needed: Stronger protection measure

According to Ibanez, stronger protection measure for Mount Nacolod is imperative to protect the area’s rich biodiversity and preserve its status as a KBA.

Ibanez said the proposal to declare Mount Nacolod as a national protected area should be approved immediately.

In the interim, the provincial local government of Leyte has declared Mount Nacolod as a Local Conservation Area.

However, Ibanez noted that declaring it as a Protected Area is more permanent and sustainable.

Image credits: Photos courtesy of study authors Dr. Ann Cabras, Tristan Senarillos and Dr. Jayson Ibanez





