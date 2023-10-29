LONG AWAITED COMEBACK | Lukas Graham thrills Pinoy fans anew 

Danish pop artist Lukas Graham recently set the Newport Frontier Theater ablaze with an exciting comeback performance, leaving Filipino fans awestruck.

The concert featured special guests ANDREAH and Filipino music sensation Juan Karlos Labajo, creating an unfading night of music and entertainment.

The moment concertgoers arrived, it was clear that they had truly prepared for this concert – from outfits to concert gears and brandishing posters.

Fans from not only the Philippines but with other foreign countries gathered to experience Lukas Graham’s long-awaited return to Manila.

The venue itself added an extra layer of class to the concert, creating the perfect backdrop for the nearly two-hour-long performance by the Danish pop band.

As fans waited for the start of Lukas Graham’s performance, they took out their phones to capture every moment, snapping photos and recording videos to relive the excitement.

ANDREAH, Lukas’ special guest, opened the event with her soulful melodies and soothing voice, instantly winning the hearts of the audience.

Her popular track set the tone for an evening filled with enraptured sounds.

The highlight of the night arrived when Lukas Graham took the stage, lighting the venue with hits from his first album.

Songs like “Happy Home,” “Take the World by Storm,” “Drunk in the Morning,” and “Share That Love” resonated through the audience, each lyric carrying a unique message that touched hearts.

Lukas x JK

The collaboration between Lukas Graham and Juan Karlos Labajo during Lukas’s performance of “Love Someone” was a moment to remember.

The cheers and excitement doubled as JK Labajo took the stage to sing the chorus, creating an energized setting.

Lukas, appreciating JK’s talent and the connection they had built, took the opportunity to sing a part of JK’s viral track, “Ere,” with the audience enthralled by Lukas’s seamless blend of Tagalog lyrics with his soulful voice.

JK Labajo had recently made history with “Ere,” becoming the first Filipino song to grace the Spotify Global Chart.

In a noteworthy interaction, Lukas and JK recently engaged in a conversation on TikTok, where Lukas extended an invitation to JK to join him for a performance at his Manila concert.

JK expressed his anticipation by commenting, “Heard you’re coming here! Can’t wait to watch the show!!”

Lukas responded with an enticing offer, saying, “Hey, JK! How about joining me on stage to perform this song together?”

The Lukas-JK duet was the moment everyone had been waiting for, making this one-night concert an unforgettable experience for both the audience and the artists themselves.

Though their performance was brief, it left a lasting impression that Filipino fans and foreign audiences will cherish.

Lukas continued to carry out an outstanding performance, singing his top songs. In which, during the middle of his set, he removed his shirt, firing up the spirit at the New Frontier Theater, and fans couldn’t resist joining in, particularly during the hit tracks “Mama Said” and “Funeral.”

To cap off the night, Lukas Graham returned to the stage for an encore performance of “7 Years,” a hit released in 2015 that still resonates with audiences today.

The crowd erupted with applause, and the performance was nothing short of a golden experience, evoking cherished memories of this song from everyone’s childhood.

“7 Years” continues to be a global sensation, with its official music video boasting over 1.4 billion views on YouTube and the song nearing 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Before leaving the stage, Lukas expressed his hope of returning to Manila soon to create new memories and set off fresh performances.

Lukas’ impressive performance ensured that everyone left the venue with a renewed sense of vitality, making the event unforgettable even after its conclusion.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





