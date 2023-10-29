DOST-FPRDI opens bamboo facilities to clients

In celebration of the Philippine Bamboo Month, the Forest Products Research and Development Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-FPRDI) opened its bamboo facilities to the public last September.

Dubbed “Lakbay Kawayan: An Appreciation Tour of Select DOST-FPRDI Bamboo Facilities,” the activity showcased two of the institute’s newest facilities that could be availed of by bamboo-using businesses—the Bamboo Musical Instruments Processing Center and the Forest Products Innovation and Training Center (FPITC).

Engr. Amado Allan Bondad (left photo) demonstrates how to make charcoal briquettes to Lakbay Kawayan guests, while participants try playing some bamboo musical instruments at the BMI Processing Center.

The event also presented some ideas on how the participants could further process bamboo into various engineered products and charcoal briquettes.

DOST-FPRDI experts also gave lectures on some preservative-treatment options for bamboo to make it less appetizing for bio-deteriorating agents like powder-post beetles and termites.

“This Bamboo Month, we wanted to provide MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises] an overview on how they can use science, technology and innovation in improving their bamboo-based businesses,” explained Technical Services Division Chief Maria Cielito G. Siladan.

“We hope that through the Lakbay Kawayan, we were able to reach out to our clients and showed them-many opportunities to expand their bamboo enterprises,” Siladan added.

During the event, technology transfer specialists discussed available training services and the procedure in adopting technologies of DOST-FPRDI.

“Tubò,” the Institute’s Technology Business Incubator, was likewise introduced during the activity.

“Through Tubò, entrepreneurs may use the Institute’s forest products processing technologies, and can be assisted in various aspects of business development, which include helping them register their business, get grant applications, protect their intellectual property, and obtain certification for required tests,” Siladan said.

Bamboo is known for its fast growth and regeneration. It is sturdy, strong and flexible, and can grow even in poor soil conditions and denuded lands.

With bamboo’s excellent qualities and economic potential, DOST-FPRDI has considered it one of its main raw materials.

“The Institute continues to develop various technologies to harness the full potential of bamboo as a material for construction, furniture, handicrafts, engineered bamboo, among others,” said DOST-FPRDI Director Romulo T. Aggangan.

Image credits: DOST-FPRDI





