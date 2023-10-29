DOST CL exec: Science can solve PHL’s challenges

Amid the country’s various challenges is a beacon of hope: science.

Challenges in energy, malnutrition, pollution and much more can be solved by science, and it can be realized by creating a science culture first.

DOST CL Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar Sicat (left) and DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho Mabborang (right) poses for a photo with Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.’s standee.

Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar Sicat of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Central Luzon said this during the Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) opening ceremony in Central Luzon held in Botolan, Zambales, on October 18.

To foster science culture, Sicat said, “The [RSTW] celebration will expose students and citizens to what science, technology, and innovation [STI] can do toward nation-building.”

“Today, we come together to ignite the spark of innovation, cultivate the seeds of curiosity, and set forth on a journey that promises to reshape the future not only of Zambales but of the entire Central Luzon,” Sicat pointed out.

Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. delivers his message through video at the opening of the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week in Central Luzon held in Botolan, Zambales, on October 18.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho Mabborang emphasized that the RSTW was filled with activities that highlighted DOST’s contributions to the field of STI.

Mabborang said that whenever he’s in Region 3, or Central Luzon, his heart beats faster because he can see the improvements in the status and condition of the science community—the intensified partnerships and collaborations geared toward socioeconomic development, addressing various issues, and the country’s increased ranking in the Global Innovation Index (GII) where it ranks 56th among 132 economies this year.

Different sectors in Central Luzon have benefited from innovations—such as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that generated revenues and helped create local employment through SETUP (Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program).

For 2023, according to Mabborang, DOST Region 3 invested about P40 million to assist 681 firms that generated 5,429 jobs.

State universities and colleges were awarded grants for research and development that are focused on addressing the needs of communities, while less fortunate students were given scholarship grants.

School children in far-flung areas were provided digital educational technologies, such as Starbooks, an offline digital library containing science and technology instructional materials.

During the news conference, Mabborang noted that among 16 DOST regional offices, “Region 3 has been there as the top performer, probably the Top 3 region in the country.”

“I am glad that over the years, they’ve been able to come up with many technologies that benefit the local government unit, Region 3, and also in other regions,” he added.

Sicat highlighted the region’s best technical consultancy initiative about food safety. The Central Luzon Food Safety Team, Sicat said, is “way beyond the functions” of their people, which is looking into the safety of the food peddled in the region.

“This may sound very simple to some but if you would analyze the rate of food poisoning occurring, it’s quite a lot,” he said.

Sicat said they conducted pilot testing at Central Luzon State University in Tarlac and in San Fernando City and were able to come up with schemes to monitor the suitability of food products as well as training the vendors and other establishments on food handling.

Those who comply with food safety requirements are given a sticker to signify that their food products are safe.

DOST Central Luzon will be launching the Central Luzon Food Safety Academy, which will provide food safety consultancy services to enterprises to acquire license-to-operate from the Food and Drug Administration to be able to manufacture, import, export, sell, and distribute food products.

“This will be institutionalized and will be a regular service of the DOST in Central Luzon. This will be the first,” Sicat declared.

Dr. Elizabeth N. Farin, vice president for Research, Extension, Training, Production, Statistical Services and Publications of President Ramon Magsaysay State University (PRMSU), said they developed a technology on mangoes through the assistance of DOST and the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The Guinness Book of World Records noted in 1995 that mangoes grown in Zambales are the sweetest in the world.

The LGUs in Zambales and Central Luzon now utilize the technology, which is focused on good agricultural practices.

PRMSU also has a project to increase the production of salt and organic vegetables in Zambales and in the region funded by DOST and the DA, Farin added.

Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane shared the farming practices and technologies developed by DOST for crop production in Eastern Botolan, such as carbon, organic, and regenerative farming.

Secretary Renato Solidum Jr said in a video message that the objective of the RSTW is to showcase the achievements and developments in STI by local scientists, researchers, engineers, inventors, and innovators that impact and improve the daily lives of the people.

“It also aims to get the pulse of the people in the countryside, to get insights into their needs and aspirations so that we could craft STI-based programs and projects for all-inclusive and socio-economic development,” he added.

