Born in Manila: Instituto Cervantes organizes a tribute concert to Spanish singer-composer Luis Eduardo Aute

Instituto Cervantes de Manila, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, presents the concert “Born in Manila (A Tribute to Aute),” on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the birth of the Manila-born singer-composer and painter Luis Eduardo Aute.

This event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Plaza in Makati.

Manila-born singer-composer and painter Luis Eduardo Aute. Toma Cayabyab. Sheila Ferrer

The screening of “Con tu latido,” a video documentary produced in 2021 by Instituto Cervantes de Manila will open the event.

Filmed in distinct locations in Intramuros, this video features Filipino singers, such as Bituin Escalante and Mark Anthony Carpio, performing some of the songs of Luis Eduardo Aute.

This will be followed by live performances of some of the singers including Sheila Ferrer and Toma Cayabyab, who also participated in the recording of “Con tu latido.”

Toma, son of National artist Ryan Cayabyab, has arranged the new renderings and versions of Autes’s songs, both those recorded in the documentary and those that will be part of the repertoire to be performed live at the RCBC.

The concert will also include the special participation of Spanish singer Rosa León,

who will be arriving from Spain for this occasion.

The early years of her career as a singer, in the 70’s, was closely linked to Aute, as she had popularized some of his greatest songs, such as “Las cuatro y diez” and “Al alba.”

Luis Eduardo Aute was born in Manila on September 1943 during the Japanese occupation.

His father worked at the Tabacalera. His grandmother, born in Valencia, Spain was brought to the Philippines during the Spanish era at the age of three. They had a house along Roxas Boulevard (which back then was Dewey Boulevard) that also served as the headquarters of the Japanese troops and later on the Americans.

Aute studied at De La Salle, but the family moved to Spain in 1954 where, years later, he would become one of the icons of Spanish music in the second half of the 20th century.

Free entrance on a first come, first served basis. For further information, please contact: Philip Paraan at 0945-1339920, cenmni@cervantes.es, reyphilip.paraan@gmail.com.