Bong Go pushes for more livelihood opportunities for Filipinos, aids displaced workers in Bohol

The Office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, on Thursday, October 26, joined a series of relief operations aimed at assisting displaced workers across various municipalities in Bohol including the towns of Guindulman, Alicia, Anda, and Mabini.

The relief efforts were implemented in collaboration with Congresswoman Alexie Tutor in Alicia, Anda, and Mabini; and Mayor Albino Balo in Guindulman.

“Naiintindihan ko po na napakaraming nawalan ng trabaho at nawalan ng pagkukuhanan ng kita simula ng pandemya. Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang maibalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya,” said Go in a video message.

Held at the Guindulman Municipal Gym, Go’s team distributed snacks to a total of 360 displaced workers. Meanwhile, there were select recipients of shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball.

The beneficiaries also qualified for livelihood support from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) after they have completed DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

In an effort to address the welfare of individuals residing in job-scarce rural areas, Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. This proposed legislation aims to provide temporary job opportunities for eligible members of low-income rural households who are willing to engage in unskilled physical labor for a defined period if the bill becomes law.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also mentioned the medical assistance programs offered by the Malasakit Centers located at Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City and at Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay.

Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, aims to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government through these centers.

“Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay ma-cover ang inyong billing. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. At ngayon po, meron na po tayong 159 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo,” explained Go.

Go also mentioned that Super Health Centers are set to be established across the province. The Super Health Center will offer a range of healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit.

Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible.

Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

In Bohol, necessary funds have been allocated to construct Super Health Centers in Buenavista, Candijay, Dauis, Sagbayan, Talibon, Antequera, Balilihan, Bien Unido, Carmen, Panglao, Tagbilaran City, and Ubay.

Lastly, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation’s health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people.

Go, also principally sponsored the passage of RA 11883 which converts GCGMH to Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex.

To help contribute to the province’s progress and improved connectivity, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Buenavista, Danao, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loay, Loon and Valencia; improvement of evacuation centers in Panglao, Anda, Balilihan, Carmen, Corella, Garcia-Hernandez and Valencia; installation of a water system in President Carlos P. Garcia; construction of the municipal slaughterhouse in Inabanga; and the acquisition and installation of solar-powered street lights in Getafe.

On the same day, Go’s team also distributed similar assistance to displaced workers in the towns of Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Loboc, Carmen, and Batuan.

Last October 16, more displaced workers in Carmen and Batuan towns also received assistance from Go. On October 18, the senator also assisted displaced workers in Pilar.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





