Army cadets top National Finals of ROTC Games

CADET-ATHLETES representing Army scopped a total of 19 gold medals to dominate the Reserved Officers’ Training Corps Games National Championships that ended Saturday.

Army clinched seven of those gold medals in arnis courtesy of Rizal Technological University’s Maria LG Mae Ballester, Lolito Bacor Jr., Villamiel Tiongson, Febie Tacda, Kyla Dela Torre and Joana Dela Cruz.

Army’s boxers also collected five gold medals led by Western Institute of Technology’s Joeler Efondo and Alfred Deslate and four more in kickboxing—three from University of Baguio’s Christopher Manipon, Betty Mae Churping and Kathleen Igualdo.

Army cadets also went home with 16 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Navy was a far second with eight gold medals anchored on four victories in athletics all from Adamson University runners.

Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino, the brainchild of the games, led the closing ceremony of the competitions among cadet athletes which had eliminations in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao and the National Capital Region.

Kent Francis Jardin, who was the most bemedalled athlete, anchored Navy with

Navy also had two golds in esports and one each in arnis and kickboxing to go with six silver and 14 bronze medals.

Air Force had two gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





