Ancajas vs Inoue fight postponed

JERWIN “THE PRETTY BOY” ANCAJAS will have to wait awhile in going after Naoya Inoue’s World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight crown as the Japanese champion broke his ribs in training.

The world title fight was scheduled for November 15 in Tokyo and it may take weeks before Inoue could be fit to defend his belt.

“It’s devastating, the word is devastating because Jerwin has been training in the US for six months,” international matchmaker Sean Gibbons, Ancajas’s promoter, told BusinessMirror over the weekend. “But that’s life, Jerwin is a warrior and I’m sure he’ll move on.”

Japanese promoter Hideyuki Ohashi personally told Gibbons about the postponent, saying Inoue was hurt during a sparring session. He didn’t say anything about a new date and venue.

Takuma, brother of the more illustrious Naoia “The Monster” Inoue, has an 18-1 record with four knockouts to the 27-year-old Ancajas’s 34-3-2 win-loss-draw record with 23 knockouts.

Ancajas’s trainer and manager Joven Jimenez and Ancajas didn’t comment on the postponement.

Postponent of his fights seemed to have become a habit for Ancajas. His US fight against Jonathan Rodriguez set for November 2019 was moved to May 2020 and again to May 2021 because the Mexican encountered visa and pandemic issues—Ancajas won by unanimous decision.

Ancajas’s supposed unification fight with Japanese Kazuto Ioka for the World Boxing Organization and his then International Boxing Federation super flyweight belts was scrapped in December 2021 also because of the pandemic.