US universities, colleges join Cebu’s Education USA Fair

TWENTY-THREE colleges and universities from the United States participated in the fourth EducationUSA University Fair at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City on October 12 and offered relevant information for Filipinos interested in pursuing higher education in the US.

Organized by the US Embassy in the Philippines and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation, the EducationUSA University Fair provided the venue for students, parents, and school administrators to learn more about the US university-and college-admissions process, as they explored academic programs offered by participating US higher education institutions (HEIs).

Representatives from scholarship organizations also provided information on financial-assistance options, while US Embassy consular officers will offer guidance on the student visa-application process.

The following US colleges and universities took part in the fourth edition of the EducationUSA Fair in Cebu: Arizona State University (Kaplan International Pathways USA), California State University-San Bernardino, Cascadia College, Clark College, College of Southern Nevada, Green River Community, Kent State University, Lewis University, Merrimack College, Moraine Valley Community College, New York Institute of Technology, Riverside City College, Savannah College of Art and Design, SUNY College at Albany, SUNY College at Plattsburgh, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Troy University, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, University of San Francisco, University of Utah-Asia Campus, Valencia College, Xavier University, Yale University (School of the Environment), and York College of Pennsylvania.

Before arriving in Cebu, the EducationUSA Fair made its first stop in Manila on October 10.

“A US education opens many doors for students and professionals to enhance their skills, experience a diversity of cultures, and benefit from quality programs offered by US [HEIs],” Deputy Chief of Mission Y. Robert Ewing of the US Embassy said. “We are excited to [have organized this year’s EducationUSA Fair once again in Manila and Cebu and invited] young Filipinos to expand their horizons and explore the different opportunities that a global education in the United States has to offer.”

On average, 3,000 Filipinos travel to study in the US each year.

EducationUSA is a US Department of State network of over 430 global student-advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories. It promotes US higher education to students worldwide offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about educational opportunities at accredited postsecondary institutions. For more information, follow EducationUSA-Philippines on Facebook.