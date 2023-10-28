Two major Pearls for City of Biñan

City bags Best Tourism-Oriented LGU, Best Program for Culture and Arts awards

The City of Biñan has been popularly recognized as the trading center immediately south of Metro Manila. The city has the largest public market in the province of Laguna and in the CALABARZON Region. Retailers from nearby towns often plow the city proper to purchase goods and merchandise intended to be sold elsewhere.

Biñan City has also been the center of commerce in the region because of the numerous banking institutions across the city, plus the ever-growing number of commercial establishments and emerging shopping centers.

BCHATO with DOT Regional Director Marites Castro

Over the years, Biñan City has evolved into a city that is not only known for culture and the arts but for tourism as well. It has even adopted the tagline “Experience Biñan, the City of Life.” The city’s efforts to develop these fields over the years paid off as it won the Grand Champion Trophy for the much coveted Best Tourism-Oriented LGU Award category at the ATOP-DOT Pearl Awards 2023 in Boracay. Additionally, the city was awarded back-to-back Grand Champion in the category Best Program for Culture and Awards Award.

The Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP) – Department of Tourism Pearl Awards is an annual recognition program organized by ATOP. The Pearl Awards aim to honor and acknowledge exceptional achievements and innovations in tourism at the local government unit level in the Philippines.

The Pearl Awards recognizes the efforts of LGUs in promoting sustainable tourism, preserving cultural heritage, implementing effective tourism programs and achieving significant milestones in tourism development. It serves as a platform to showcase best practices, innovative projects, and success stories that have made a positive impact on the tourism industry.

The awards also underscore DOT’s commitment to recognize and celebrate the remarkable efforts of LGUs in driving tourism growth, preserving cultural heritage and fostering sustainable tourism practices in the Philippines.

BCHATO Head Dr. BJ Borja and Biñan City Mayor Arman Dimaguila each hold the two major awards Biñan City won in this year’s ATOP-DOT Awards – first time as Best Tourism-Oriented LGU and back-to-back as Best Program for Culture and the Arts.

One of the main reasons why Biñan City has been reaping awards in tourism and arts and culture is the decision of the Biñan City government, under the leadership of Mayor Walfredo “Arman” R. Dimaguila, Jr., and Vice Mayor Angelo “Gel” Alonte, to establish the Biñan City Culture, History, Arts and Tourism Office (BCHATO) as the tourism and cultural affairs department of the City Government of Biñan and the designation of a permanent City Tourism and Cultural Affairs Officer in the person of Dr. Bryan Jayson Borja.

With its own budget, BCHATO is mandated to spearhead the development of tourism and cultural programs and projects for the city and manage the conservation, preservation, promotion and protection of Biñan’s heritage that is a dynamic element of the city’s growing tourism.

With an office like BCHATO in place, the City of Biñan launched in 2021 its 10-year City Tourism Development Plan which highlights the potential areas that can be developed over time. It also focused on the Biñanenses’ involvement in various activities.

“For the past two years, the city began to implement some of the development areas such as Lakefront, Pobacion, Sports and Recreation Tourism and Food Tourism. Major projects that are part of the development plant to preserve, conserve, rebuild the old town’s image and rebuild the landscape of the city complex were also implemented,” Borja said.

These include the Historic Alberto Mansion, Sentrong Pangkultura ng Biñan, Plaza Rizal, Los Maduros Bandstand, the century-old Rizal Monument and Diocesan Shrine of San Isidro Labrador de Biñan.

BCHATO, together with the Tourism Officers League of Laguna, proudly receives the Best Tourism-Oriented LGU Award for the City of Biñan on October 5, 2023.

The City of Biñan also launched tri-media platforms to ensure the continuous dissemination of cultural, historical and artistic heritage information. Local publications such as the annual City of Life Magazine and brochures were distributed during education tours and benchmarking from other cities and municipalities.

The coffee table book titled “Pamana ng Buhay, The Living Heritage of Biñan,” which was the 1st runner-up for Best Tourism Publication at the ATOP-DOT Pearl Awards 2022, was also published to memorialize the city’s effort to preserve and conserve its rich heritage.

“In addition to the inventory of cultural heritage properties in the city, the local government also spearheaded the stamping of declared local historical and heritage sites. All the declared heritage houses enjoy tax relief and other incentives from the City of Biñan such as exemption from paying annual real estate tax, promotion of the structure as a cultural treasure of Biñan, aid in the monetary expenses to maintain these structures when funds are available and technical assistance for the protection, preservation and conservation of the structure,” Borja said.

Celebrations that have been observed for many years in the City of Biñan have not only added color to the city but have also won the city a number of awards. These local celebrations are the Araw ng Biñan and the Puto Latik Festival.

Araw ng Biñan is a three-day historical city-wide event held annually to commemorate the Cityhood anniversary of Biñan (February 2), the Liberation of Biñan from the Japanese Imperial Forces (February 3) and the Foundation Day Commemoration (February 4).

The Puto Latik Festival, on the other hand, is a vibrant and significant event that celebrates the cultures of the City of Biñan. It is celebrated for nine days from the feast day of the city’s patron saint San Isidro Labrador, which is on May 15 and ends with two other grand traditions: the Pistang Intsik and the Santacruzan on May 23.

The “puto” aspect of the festival signifies the product of Puto Biñan while the “latik” part of the festival name is indicative of Biñan’s native dance: the Maglalatik. The festival highlights include inter-barangay street dance competition, costume, inter-barangay land float parade and competition and the Puto Biñan Cook-off Challenge.

“The City of Biñan has become a benchmark for other municipalities and cities. We have been visited by Capanga of Benguet, Tigbuan of Iloilo, Barangay Alabang of Muntinlupa City, City of Muñoz of Nueva Ecija, City of Candon of Ilocos Sur and San Nicolas of Ilocos Norte, Calaca City in Batangas and San Fernando City in La Union, among many others,” Borja said.

The City of Biñan was recognized in 2018 and 2022 by the Provincial Government of Laguna as Most Tourism-Oriented LGU for the continuous promotion of the bountiful and colorful culture and products of the province.

Biñan’s culture and arts program “SINAG: The Establishment of Biñan City Centre for Performing Arts” was also recognized and awarded by ATOP-DOT Pearl Awards as champion for Best Program for Culture and the Arts in 2022.

‘

In November last year, the City of Biñan’s “Balik- Biñan Project: Tourism Development through Heritage Conservation” was awarded by Galing Pook as one of the Ten Outsatnding Local Governance Programs in the Philippines.

To strengthen the protection of all that the Biñan City government has achieved, Laguna Rep. Marlyn “Len” Alonte-Naguiat and Senator Lito Lapid filed a proposed legislation in the House of Representatives and Senate declaring the Biñan Heritage District (Plaza Rizal-Gonzales Street-Ocampo Street) as National Historical-Cultural Heritage Zone.

“What the City of Biñan has achieved in the fields of tourism and culture and the arts has been truly amazing. We have come a long way from being a trading center south of Metro Manila. We will not rest on our laurels and we will continue to do our Biñanenses proud by keeping our arts and culture alive,” said Mayor Arman.

For more information about Biñan City, visit experiencebinan.com.