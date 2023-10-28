THE ENDURING PRESENCE | San Lorenzo Ruiz finds a home in St. Patrick’s Cathedral

The 3-foot bronze statue was given to Fr. Erno Diaz by the late Jaime Cardinal Sin of the Archdiocese of Manila, a revered figure in the Philippine Catholic Church. The statue was a generous donation by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon-Chua who commissioned sculptor Florante “Boy” Caedo to create his representation of the beloved Saint.



“May God guide and bless us all in our continued devotion to San Lorenzo Ruiz,” said Fr. Erno Diaz after the historic rites.