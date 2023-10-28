Taytay’s ‘viral’ chieftain vows to continue elderly care and other community projects

WHILE government services and privileges for the elderly are rolled out in every city and municipality down to the community level, Barangay Muzon 1 in Taytay, Rizal goes the extra mile in so far as serving the senior citizens are concerned.

This “small but able” village is “aged-friendly”—thanks to the dedicated leadership of its chieftain, Frank Luster Santos. “Kap Buboy” to his constituents, he has a big heart when it comes to geriatric residents.

Proof of which are the manifold services the village government has constantly extended to the elderly since he assumed the chairmanship post in 2018. These include the annual gift giving for seniors—on top of the cash gift they receive from the municipal government every year.

Every time they ask for support to their events and other gatherings, Kap Buboy never fails to give assistance to them. In fact, the chieftain holds a meeting with them at least once a month so as to accommodate all their requests.

In terms of public works projects, parks and playground projects for senior citizens and children are included in Barangay Muzon 1’s top initiatives. A simple exercise machine made of steel is installed here, mainly for the elderly.

What’s more, they are always a priority on all transactions in the community. This holds true when Covid-19 hit in 2019.

“Since the pandemic served as a wake-up call to many Filipinos, especially to the national government, health has remained a top priority for everyone, and our barangay is one of them. As soon as we were able to establish a safe and secure system among our barangay, we were able to tap volunteers from the health sector to look out for our ka-barangays, especially our senior citizens,” Kap Buboy said in a recent virtual media interview.

Though a first-termer, he was able to bring Barangay Muzon 1 to the limelight with his unique emergency response even prior to the government’s imposition of the enhanced community quarantine in March 2020. This was when their team was bracing to give raw meat and vegetables to the residents, which earned praises from many observers.

“We didn’t expect that the lockdown would last that long, and we know that the morale of our ka-barangays is slowly deteriorating. To boost their mood, we thought of a new way to provide them relief, and this was through the distribution of fresh meat and vegetables from a local farm here in Luzon. I didn’t expect it to make a buzz, but I’m glad that it inspired other barangays in the country to do the same,” he recalled.

Such simple yet newsworthy and viral act has set a benchmark for local governance not only in neighboring communities in the province but also all over the country.

His other notable programs include digitalization of the barangay records, livelihood, peace and order, safety inspection of infrastructures, strengthening of the healthcare system, among others.

“Apart from medicines, ambulance and rescue vehicles, we also have 10 oxygen tanks to lend,” Kap Buboy said, referring to the life support system for needy patients like senior citizens.

These transformative programs, he promised, will keep on bringing a positive change to Barangay Muzon 1 if he is given a chance to get reelected in the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30.

“I hope to continue these programs, along with many more projects we have started together,” he said.