PHL needs cloud computing and data centers to beef up tech capabilities

AS the Philippines gears toward becoming a major force in the digital economy, it will need vital platforms and infrastructure such as cloud computing and data centers to boost its capability.

Citing research firm Statista, Azul Systems Inc vice president for Asia Pacific Dean Vaughan told reporters in a recent press briefing that the Philippine cloud market is expected to grow beyond $1 billion this year and reach almost $2.28 billion in 2028. “Being a cloud-first country, the Philippines is big on data centers and the growth of the gig economy in the Philippines is going to boost it further,” Vaughan told reporters in a press briefing held in Pasig City.

“The Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia excluding Thailand are banking on cloud computing because they want to optimize the value of the cloud-based applications,” Vaughan added.

Scott Sellers, president, CEO and co-founder of Azul, said the Sunnyvale, California-based company sees a lot of opportunities in the Philippines through the introduction of the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) software stressing it would enable local enterprise organizations to reduce cloud computing costs through the introduction of the Azul Platform Prime. He added that Azul Platform Prime will allow Azul customers to boost cloud utilization thresholds and in turn reduce the number of cloud compute instances. On average, Sellers said Azul customers have been able to save 50 percent on their cloud using Azul Platform Prime.

Sellers assured that Azul can provide the best-of-both worlds technologies because it provides agility and cost reduction, and help if not narrow the gap. With its chief rival Oracle Corp. implementing a hefty price increase in cloud computing operations, Sellers emphasized that Azul could grab a bigger share both in the local and foreign markets.

“We are seeing an increasing demand for Azul’s solutions across the region struggling with out-of-control Java support costs and their cloud continues to rise. We are excited by the market opportunity to present Java as an alternative to the Philippines,” said Vaughan.

Meanwhile, major global leader in power management Eaton expressed bullishness on the local data center market pointing out it is expected to reach $535 million by 2026.

“Digital transformation, the growing dependence on cloud-based services, and the expansion of the digital economy have been driving the market’s growth, and the pandemic has further accelerated the urgency for resilient digital infrastructure,” Howard Kung, country general manager of Eaton Phoenixtec MMPL, Co. Ltd. told reporters in a recent press briefing in Mandaluyong City.

“We have seen telecommunications companies and real estate players investing in the construction of new data centers, with some exceeding 100 MW in capacity. The presence and interest of hyperscale data center operators such as AWS and Microsoft also indicate the Philippines as an attractive location for large-scale data center investments.”

While the data center market in the Philippines is poised for growth, Kung said the need for a stable power supply remains a critical challenge in the country. He said uninterrupted power is critical to the continuous operation of data centers, as any interruption can have significant consequences, including financial loss and data loss.

To manage these risks, he said data center operators must invest in robust backup power solutions and carefully evaluate the reliability of the local power grid. In addition, as environmental concerns and energy costs continue to rise, Kung added data centers have an incentive to explore sustainable and efficient power solutions to ensure their long-term viability.

“Eaton’s strategy is to ultimately address these pain points for data center customers in the Philippines, and we have the technology and expertise to do so,” he said.