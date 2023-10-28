PHL abstains from UN resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza Strip

THE Philippines has abstained on the United Nations resolution calling for “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza Strip.”

During an emergency special session, majority of the UN General Assembly member countries — 120 — voted in favor of the resolution, while 14 including the United States and Israel voted against it.

Aside from the Philippines, 44 other countries including US defense allies United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and South Korea abstained.

Philippine Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations Antonio Lagdameo explained the Philippine vote:

“As we would condemn all terrorist attacks, the resolution does not mention nor condemn the terrorist attack of 7 October by Hamas leading to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as Filipinos.

“Therefore, despite commendable efforts of the co-sponsors to improve the original text, for these reasons, my delegation abstained on the resolution,” Lagdameo said in his speech.

The condemnation of the October 7 attacks and call to release the hostages were contained in an amendment proposed by Canada. But the amendment did not get two-thirds majority vote.

The Philippines voted in favor of the Canadian amendment.

