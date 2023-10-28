Muntinlupa leads the way for early voting in BSK poll

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has chosen Muntinlupa as a pilot location to try its early voting project for vulnerable sectors come the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) elections on October 30.

“We welcome this initiative by the Comelec to test new ways in the voting process especially to help persons with disabilities [PWDs], senior citizens, and pregnant women—those who are recognized as especially vulnerable—and make the voting process easier and more accessible for them,” said Mayor Ruffy Biazon.

Under the early voting scheme, PWDs, senior citizens, and pregnant women will be allowed to vote in their registered voting centers from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., per Muntinlupa City Election Officer Atty. Kimberly Joy Alzate-Cu.

This is to prioritize the city’s vulnerable sectors in the suffrage process and to help them avoid the queue of voters during the regular voting hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To avail themselves of early voting, members of the vulnerable sectors must be enrolled in the voting center’s Accessible Polling Precinct (APP), which is situated nearest to the voting center’s entrance. It has its own voting machine and other materials and personnel to assist the voters.

If not enrolled, they may still vote in the center’s Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct. It serves an alternative temporary precinct where vulnerable voters may cast their vote. Unlike in the APP, the voter’s ballot will be fetched from their regular precinct by support staff.

The privilege is also extended to companions of the PWD, senior citizen, or pregnant voter. They may vote during the early polling hours, as long as they are registered in the same voting center as the individual they are assisting.

Alzate-Cu urged all registered voters, vulnerable or otherwise, to use their right of suffrage by participating in the BSK polls and contribute to the selection of their community’s next set of leaders.