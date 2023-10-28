Much-anticipated launch of OPPO Find N3 Flip coming soon

LEADING global smart device brand OPPO debuted the OPPO Find N2 Flip to much fanfare to the global market late last year, and its successor is coming to elevate the standard in flip phone technology.

OPPO is soon unveiling the OPPO Find N3 Flip in the Philippines as the newest foldable smartphone, which features major upgrades such as more versatile cover screen functionality, a more premium build, industry-first triple camera system with astounding Hasselblad imaging technology, industry-leading fast charging and battery and smooth powerful performance.

The highlight of the newest OPPO foldable phone is the cover screen display, which introduces a host of more functional enhancements. The cover screen will allow users to access and use multiple apps, without having to unfold their smartphone.

The improved cover screen can accommodate more popular apps, including third-party apps like Gmail, Spotify, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, and Google Maps. So, whether you need to scroll through your social media timelines, check a map, switch tracks, or write a quick email, it’s all just a tap away on the cover screen.

This dynamic screen also presents users with quick toggles and simultaneously accommodates up to six notifications. The OPPO Find N3 Flip takes personalization to the next level with over 20 screen styles you can customize, direct cover widgets to add for applications such as Messages, Camera, Battery, Recorder, Timer, and To-dos.

It also enhances the user experience by introducing a fresh animated weather wallpaper and a corresponding Always-On Display (AOD) that provides real-time information. It improves accessibility by enabling users to pin three widgets or apps directly onto the cover screen wallpaper, offering swift and convenient access with just a tap.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip exudes premium sophistication with its glass and metal construction, creating a sleek and comfortable design. Its curved form offers a visual appeal and a borderless in-hand experience, making it a pleasure to grip and hold. Two captivating colors will be made available in the Philippines: Cream Gold and Sleek Black.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is the first flip smartphone in the market to have a triple camera system, integrating a more powerful wide angle camera and telephoto camera. Its Hasselblad-powered camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with IMX890 Sony sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with 115-degree field of view; and a 32MP telephoto portrait camera with RGBW IMX709 sensor.

Taking selfies with the OPPO Find N3 Flip is now made more convenient and versatile. Thanks to the cover screen doubling as a rear camera viewfinder, there’s no need to unlock the device for that perfect shot. When you unfold the OPPO Find N3 Flip and switch to the main display, it’s like hitting the camera magic button. Making a comeback is FlexForm Mode, which enables your camera to spring to life, with the preview taking over the top half of the screen, and your camera controls setup accessible in the lower half. It’s the ultimate setup for capturing steady and stylish results at any angle.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip takes care of your daily needs with a long-lasting 4,300 mAh battery, freeing you from the inconvenience of constantly seeking a charger. The device also features the industry-leading 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

More information is available at www.oppo.com.ph or its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.