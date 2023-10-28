Montessa, A Vista Estates Development is a pristine Mediterranean retreat rising in Subic

North of the cobalt Alboran Sea is the southern seaboard of Spain. From that entire coastline up to the conflux where the Gulf of Cadiz meets the Strait of Gibraltar, lies the mesmerizing autonomous community of Andalucía.

One can easily be hypnotized by the rolling green hills rich with vineyards, olive and lemon groves, and patches of flaxen sunflower gardens that flow down into the azure Mediterranean Sea, where they are met by the most exquisite beaches. Andalucía is one of the most beautiful regions of Spain, and unique to this region and its hillsides are the dazzling Spanish Pueblos Blancos that pepper that southern coast.

Montessa, A Vista Estates Development, is master planned to be the ideal escape–– its vertical abodes called Montessa Residences are faithful refuge, offering facilities, services, and amenities for its residents.

The villages, with their gleaming facades, intensify the Mediterranean sun. Perched upon mountaintops with panoramic views of the vast coastline, the pueblos were built in the past as defense towns. The buildings were painted as such to keep the homes cool during the searing summers. Laying so close to Africa, the temperatures here can reach extreme highs.

It is no wonder that Vista Estates is building this sanctuary inspired by the exquisite Pueblos Blancos, right in the heart of Subic.

The estate will be a walking city linking the commercial and business centers with pathways and streets landscaped with tropical greenery and blooms.

Introducing Montessa, A Vista Estates Development.

LIVE IN ONE OF THE COUNTRY’S FAVORITE RESORT CITIES

Subic is a first-class municipality in Zambales, renowned for its beautiful beaches and coastlines. With its picturesque islands, dive spots and sports adventures, gastronomic delights, and shopping choices, it has become a favorite destination and weekend escape for the denizens of Central Luzon and beyond.

Nestled along the northern point of Zambales’ Subic Bay, in what is possibly the deepest bay in the country, Subic has been the naval bay of choice for foreign settlements in Philippine history.

In 1884, King Alfonso II of Spain declared Subic Bay Spain’s maritime stronghold in the Far East. Theodore Roosevelt took it further by turning Subic into a naval repair and supply base.

Today, the Subic Bay Freeport Zone is known for its orderly urban planning, duty-free shopping, malls and hotels, global food and beverage concepts, beach resorts, shipbuilding, and repair docks.

In the works is an upscale lifestyle center that will include Dear Joe, the first letter-writing cafe in the Philippines.

From Metro Manila, the Freeport Zone is a two-hour drive via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), diverging into the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and landing in the Subic Freeport Expressway. Touted as the gateway to Zambales and Bataan, the Subic Bay International Airport is also a diversion airport for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and Clark International Airport.

All this makes living in and close to Subic ideal. Vista Estates is expanding into a metropolis that will offer residential, employment, and leisure opportunities Filipinos aspire for.

A dream home, a place to build a career, and every exciting adventure within easy reach––all capsuled in a sprawling development inspired by the art, architecture, and lifestyle of the exquisite Pueblos Blancos.

Vista Mall will be outfitted to mimic the Pueblos Blancos of Andalusia, Spain.

MODERN CONVENIENCES IN HISTORIC SPACES

Situated in Brgy. Aningway, Subic, Zambales, the resort city aptly called Montessa, is a play on the Spanish word for “mountain. It is named in tribute to the majestic sierras that surround Subic, including Mts. Pinatubo, Dayungan, Cinco Pincos, and the “Mountain of Thunder,” Mt. Balingkilat––whose trails are a favorite among hikers and nature lovers.

Envisioned as “A Pristine Mediterranean Retreat in Subic,” the sprawling township will be developed according to four key design principles: a symmetrical Mediterranean palette, lyrical landscapes, a legacy of wellness retreats, and an overall bespoke experience allowing residents to live the way they choose.

Montessa is a master planned to be the ideal escape–– vertical abodes that are true sanctuaries, offering facilities, services, and amenities. The metropolis will have four key areas of development: a resort lifestyle vertical residences by Montessa Residences; an upscale lifestyle center with Coffee Project as its first feature; a mall fitted out to mimic the Pueblos Blancos; and a hotel and resort retreat haven.

Montessa is designed to be a walking city, linking the commercial and business centers with pathways and streets landscaped with tropical greenery and blooms. Sculptures and water features that slip over mosaic streets and building facades will create a sense of calm and wonder. The estate is also designed in tribute to the arts and architecture of a European past––creating images of Moorish porticoes and honeycombed vaults, tiled with ornate geometric abstracts that carry one to summer evenings on breezy terraces.

Condominium complexes will dot the community, offering homes to families, professionals, weekenders, or those who prefer to live near their places of work. Each tower provides approximately 23 units per floor, with a selection of one- and two-bedroom residences. Only seven to 12 storeys per condominium create medium densities––allowing for privacy and breathing space. The buildings will be equipped with smart technology and security and safety features. Montessa, A Vista Estates development is master planned to bring the beauty of Europe’s charming historic towns to Filipinos. Here, the power of yesterday will flow seamlessly into a world of intelligent building design and modern-day technology to create the best way to live.

AN INVESTMENT INTO A BETTER WAY OF LIVING

Vista Land is investing in these master planned developments, making good on its promise to its homebuyers and investors to continue to create superior offerings, and, more importantly, deliver excellent long-term investment growth.

