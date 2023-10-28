Mapúa opens applications for Academic Year 2024-2025

THE Philippines’s premier engineering and technological school Mapúa University announced the opening of its college and senior-high school (SHS) applications for Academic Year (AY) 2024-2025 on October 9.

A leading university in Asia and among the elite top-6 percent in the world, Mapúa is known for its excellent programs in engineering, information technology, and architecture which boast cutting-edge curricula recognized locally and globally.

To provide education opportunities for more students, the 98-year-old institution also offers programs in media studies, physical sciences, data science, business, and health sciences, in collaboration with Arizona State University.

Mapúa is also a pioneer in digital education, with its wide offering of fully online undergraduate and graduate programs that enhances accessibility for a broader range of students.

Applicants for AY 2024-2025 can begin their Mapúa journey by visiting admissions.mapua.edu.ph and taking the Mapúa Program Placement Assessment (MPASS)—the one-of-a-kind standardized assessment tool of the university designed to measure a student’s cognitive and academic development. It is a holistic way for the university to review applicants, and a helpful tool for aspiring Mapúans to comprehensively identify the SHS strand or college program to take.

New enrollees may choose which program to enroll in based on their assessment score that matches the program profile. Through Mapúa’s own learning-management platform and digital resources, MPASS may be taken by applicants anytime, anywhere.

For application inquiries, visit bit.ly/3rqIrQE, e-mail admissions@mapua.edu.ph, or call (02) 8247-5000.