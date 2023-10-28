JBL Authentics: The Sound of ‘Newstalgia’

YOU know you’ve reached a certain age when you start using the phrase “Back in the good old days” a lot more often than you realize. That yearning for a simpler past when things seemed brighter and more straightforward. But what if those cherished moments of yesteryear could be seamlessly interwoven with the vibrancy and innovation of today?

Have you ever heard of the term “newstalgia”? According to the Urban Dictionary, newstalgia is defined as “something new that harks back to something old.” And it’s a term that’s been gaining a lot of popularity because of the “feels” it invokes. This is not mere nostalgia, where we look back with rose-tinted glasses, idealizing the past. Instead, “newstalgia” propels us forward by drawing upon the past—offering a soothing embrace of familiar memories while injecting them with a fresh, modern spirit. It’s a desire to experience something that strikes a chord of familiarity yet simultaneously feels new and exciting.

With the state of the world and constant streams of unsettling headlines, newstalgia offers a psychosomatic comfort blanket, a temporary escape to when problems seemed distant or nonexistent. However, instead of a complete retreat, there’s an infusion of the modern. Brands, artists and creators rework history with culturally contextual modifications, striking a harmonious balance between the classic and contemporary. This powerful blend of old and new provides a grounding sense of continuity, reminding us of our roots while equipping us for the future.

And for a brand that’s been part of music history such as JBL, it was just a matter of time before the classics gets reimagined.

In the 1970s, JBL unveiled the L100 Loudspeaker, capturing the imaginations of audiophiles everywhere and quickly ascending to the status of the ultimate fantasy speaker for teenagers. Over time, it solidified its position as one of the bestselling loudspeakers in JBL’s storied history, garnering widespread acclaim for its exceptional sound quality, tailored perfectly for rock music, and its distinctive waffle-shaped grille.

RETRO LOOK, MODERN SOUND: This year, JBL breathes new life into its iconic JBL L100 speakers with the latest in sound innovation while keeping the retro designs intact. Inspired by products of decades past, the JBL Authentics Speaker range carries JBL’s heritage and unique 1970s design elements—the Quadrex grille pattern, premium aluminum frame, and custom leather-like enclosure. This distinctive retro finish complements the 20th century aesthetics, a statement of one’s bold taste and style.

Launched via a 1970s-themed disco party held at the Cove Manila in Okada, JBL took guests on an audio trip back memory lane with video vignettes, dance and performances from one of today’s most popular bands Lola Amour, and legendary OPM band VST and Co.

“The heritage of our brands has always been important to us, and the JBL Authentics range delivers on audio quality, unique design and unmatched features,” said Grace Koh, vice president and general manager of Consumer Audio at HARMAN Asia-Pacific. “We live in an era where ‘newstalgia’ is in great demand. The JBL Authentics range draws from our iconic past with its retro design while delivering the superior sound and technology that our customers expect. Innovations such as Dolby Atmos and simultaneous voice assistants meet the retro and reimagined Quadrex grille design in a speaker range that defines the future of audio.”

The Authentics range comes in three variations: the JBL Authentics 500, the most feature-packed in the series offering with Dolby Atmos music performance for an immersive room-filling sound; the JBL Authentics 300 is the most portable and comes with a convenient metal handle and built-in eight-hour battery so users can take superior sound in any room they go; and the compact JBL Authentics 200 can fill any space with powerful well-balanced stereo sound thanks to its 1” tweeters, full-range 5” woofers and downfiring 6” passive radiator balanced sound, amazing clarity and deep bass.

The Authentics series lets the whole family enjoy music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi in stunning high definition, or stream music through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for smart listening and zero interruptions. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa may also be accessed simultaneously, giving listeners the most freedom and convenience to control more smart home devices and play from more music streaming services hands-free. It boasts seamless Bluetooth pairing and intuitive controls via the JBL One app.

As part of JBL’s environmentally conscious manufacturing commitment, the series were made in part with 100 percent recycled fabric, 85 percent recycled plastics and 50 percent aluminum, and comes in a FSC-certified carton box printed with soy ink.

JBL SPINNER BT TURNTABLE: With the growing popularity of vinyl records among the youth, another vintage audio device that is also making a comeback is the turntable.

The JBL Spinner BT turntable features a vibrant design and elegant finish that consists of an aluminum platter and tonearm, black MDF plinth with JBL orange or gold accents, a contemporary front panel, and a hinged dust cover that makes the unit an aesthetically pleasing sight.

It produces a smooth, distortion-free sound driven by a belt drive and motor with an optical sensor underneath. The die cast aluminum platter ensures records are played perfectly in time at 33⅓ rpm for albums, or 45 rpm for EPs and singles. The black MDF plinth enhances sound tonality for an uncompromised sound of records.

During the event JBL also announced fresh sets of audio innovations such as wireless headphones line, open ear headphones and party box soon to drop in the local market.

The JBL Live 670NC and 770NC headphones deliver powerful JBL Signature Sound in a comfortable on-ear and over-ear headband style, respectively. Both let users enjoy 65 hours of music streaming, plus a 5-minute speed charge that gets them going for another four hours.

A new flex is the JBL Soundgear Sense, true wireless open-ear headphones with intuitive touch controls and four voice mics, featuring JBL OpenSound Technology with air conduction that make a comfortable wear for hours. It has a detachable neckband that provides an even more secure fit, and an IP54 rating means that sweat or even a light rainfall will be no issue for on-the-go audiophiles.

Lastly, JBL introduced its loudest speaker ever: the PartyBox Ultimate which could take you to another level of partying. It provides superior Original JBL Pro Sound that’s also boosted with an immersive Dolby Atmos experience over Wi-Fi. It flaunts captivating starry lights, cool light trails and strobe effects that all move in sync with the beat. Most importantly, it is also loud enough to cover two basketball courts as a pair of 9-inch subwoofers provide thunderous bass that you can feel from anywhere in the room, perfect for reunions and gatherings.

Give in to the retro-hype and newstalgia with JBL’s Authentics range, and the new Spinner BT timetable, fusing timeless heritage designs with the best of modern audio technologies, bringing a sound that never goes out of style. For more information and to get your hands on the newest JBL

Authentics Speaker range and Spinner BT Turntable visit www.jbl.com.ph. n