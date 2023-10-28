There’s this one unforgettable day when one officemate had everyone excited as he came to the office and slowly unboxed his expensive new model laptop. Then just as he was about to turn it on, he suddenly paused. Hold on, he said, he had to have his mug of coffee first. We poor eager onlookers were left holding our breath.

Then as he began demonstrating the wonders of his new toy, his wildly gesticulating hands accidentally tipped the mug over and the hot coffee spilled on the sparkling object of our collective desire. The combined sound of “ooops” was so loud it must have been heard all over the city. Show over.

As we all limped back to our individual desks, one guy said: “That’s a good lesson for us.” What lesson? I asked. He pantomimed reading a book and wryly intoned: “Confucius say, a cup of coffee and a laptop do not go well together.” To which I said: “I can learn from this.”

“I can learn from this” can be a personal mantra to always keep in mind, similar to “memento mori” or “make haste slowly,” which are my other guiding mantras.

We’ve all made mistakes in our life. But the beautiful thing is that we can always change, grow, and get better from our mistakes and flaws. As someone said: “A mistake is a valuable thing—you can’t learn anything from being perfect.”

Sadly, some people are not capable of self-reflection and learning from experiences, bad or good, personal or vicarious. In fact, old geezers would say, I’m too old to learn. Everything there is to learn I already know. At my age, what else is there to learn?

But age has nothing to do with it. In reality, there’s a big boulder hindering some of us from learning, blocking the path to being a better person. Call it pride, or arrogance, or supreme self-esteem. We’ve encountered these types of individuals and we’ve even invented various acronyms to label them. KIA (Know It All.) IKB (I Know Better.) NIH (Not Invented Here.)

Are you a KIA or IKB? Then you’ll never grow as a person. You won’t have that inner airbag to help soften the impact of unexpected twists of fate that prevents you from breaking into pieces.

On the other hand, do you have an accepting nature and flexibility of mind? Do you have the humbleness of spirit to own up to your mistakes and acknowledge that other people may be better than you? Do you have the grace to yield to circumstances and situations beyond your control or as the prayer goes: “The serenity to accept the things I cannot change?”

Your response to these questions matters because life will constantly surprise you with good as well as painful experiences. They are in fact gifts of little epiphanies you must welcome. There is no sense in complaining about how things are, or crying over what might have been. When you lose or fail, take it, bear the painful sting and learn to do it better next time, or pursue another way. You’ll become a more enriched person.

Many times, in my experience, losing or failing turns out to be for the better. So just wait for the next bend further down the road.

Mistakes and failures are not the only sources of learning. Expanding your learning perspective will prove that you can always pick something valuable from your everyday life. Train yourself to be a keen observer of human nature. Develop that ability to draw useful lessons from what you see, what you watch, what you read, what you hear and what you encounter.

I’ve cultivated friendships with gardeners, electricians, master carpenters, auto mechanics on one hand, and also became friends with successful decision makers. Most of them love to talk and by just earnestly listening to them, I’ve gathered mini life lessons as well as nuggets of new and old truths. My wife is blessed with the skill to coax life stories straight out of the mouths of strangers. After each visit to her cardiologist’s clinic, she relates the ups and downs in the lives of her fellow patients who happen to sit beside her while waiting. I avidly listen and put them in my memory bank as raw materials for my various writings.

I have my phone’s digital notepad within reach when I watch movies and documentaries. One never knows, for the god of serendipity can appear at any moment. Occasionally, there is a payoff, such as an obscure information I could use while writing an article, a possible title for an event I’m working on, or a scene that inspires an idea for an ad poster or a film and similar other creative pickings. This is especially useful when I’m being frustrated by writer’s block.

You can also learn from the wrong kind of people. Remember the saying that even a broken clock is right twice a day? From time to time, people who are habitual liars or unreliable 99 percent of the time can say the right thing. Was it the German polymath Gottfried Leibniz who said, “I would walk 20 kilometers to listen to my worst enemy if I could learn something.”

Having a more expansive spirit and an all-embracing understanding of human fallibility, you will be more inclined to be considerate of other people when they make mistakes or when they fail to meet your expectations. You will find yourself more willing to give them another chance, as long as they own up to their errors and are willing to change.

Even if you attain success, it doesn’t mean you should stop learning. One lesson from the past to remember: success never lasts. The prospect of failure is always a reality. Put to heart the factors that have contributed to your success. These lessons will prove valuable because the next time you fail, you know how to fail better.

There’s an old Filipino saying: “Walang masamang tinapay…” (No offered bread is bad). When you are hungry for fresh new learnings to make you a better person or to share with others, then you will always take what life offers you, the good as well as the bad, the delightful as well as the painful.

So, if in the future you happen to spill coffee on your laptop while working…just calm down and say under your breath: I can learn from this.