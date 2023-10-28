Filipino students much sought after to fill up Canadian labor-force gap

INTERNATIONAL learners from the Philippines are highly in-demand to study in Canada to help ease the latter’s growing human-capital requirements.

“There [are lots of jobs available, and there’s a labor shortage in the market, that] is why we’re welcoming Filipino students to come and fill-in those gaps in different industries,” Global University Systems’ (GUS) vice president of International Student Recruitment Bryan Vythilingum told reporters during the GUS Canada Agent Appreciation Night held recently.

As of March 2023, more than 800,000 positions in Canada have been vacant, according to GUS Global Recruitment director Aneta Sobotka. She said that “for Filipino students coming to Canada, the opportunities are immense for them to find employment as soon as they graduate.”

“And one of the main routes to get off to Canada is a study visa,” added GUS director of International Student Recruitment Stephen Carleton.

To help them pursue a Canadian education, the subsidiary of GUS in Canada offers world-class tertiary education through its partner-universities, colleges, public-private partnerships, and a language school across the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

These include University Canada-West, University of Niagara Falls-Canada, Canadian College of Technology and Business, Toronto School of Management, Trebas Institute, Niagara College-Toronto, and Fleming College Toronto.

Currently, more than 32,000 students are taking up diploma, graduate certificate, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, as well as Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs offered by the said academic institutions.

“We believe in a higher quality of education. Obviously, we are constantly expanding our program portfolio,” GUS Canada Colleges Division president Ehsan Safdari shared.

End-to-end support

ACCORDING to Safdari, the Philippines is one of the key markets of immigration and studies in Canada. In fact, more than half-a-million Filipinos are now based there.

“GUS is dedicated to providing higher education to all of the students, including those from the Philippines,” he said. “We support the students at every step along their journey: from the moment they submit an application, all the way to post-graduation.”

GUS Canada’s end-to-end student support services include study permit processing, pre-departure orientation, housing assistance, financial management, employment preparation and interview-skills development, as well as industry-networking opportunities.

While Canada has one of the lowest tuition fees in the common English-speaking countries, GUS’s unit there still provides a full range of academic merit scholarships for international students with excellent scholastic standing and bursaries for diversity.

“We’re one of the most affordable choices for students when they come to Canada and, especially with the quality of education, we provide their career outcomes; we provide a meaningful life,” Carleton said.

The GUS director pointed out that Filipinos are very fit to study in Canada because of their hard work, intelligence, excellent command of English, and adaptability.

“We love the diversity Filipinos bring,” he pointed out. “We love the way they adapt to the culture, to the environment, and how much more they give back. These are exactly what Canada is looking for [now].”

“In our institutions, for the Philippines and across the world, we have the highest visa-success rate [and] highest retention rate of students who join our institutions. They never drop,” Safdari said, as he cited that global student-graduates are eligible for one to three years of postgraduate work permit to stay in Canada.

“And we have the highest graduation rate,” the GUS official added. “Our [performances] are better than the public institutions at the moment in Canada.”

As of last September, close to 1,000 students from the Philippines have been enrolled to all GUS Canada partner-schools for Academic Year 2023-2024.

“Over the next 12 months, we’re hoping to target more than 3,000 new students from the Philippines to come to our institutions,” Safdari bared to the BusinessMirror in a sideline interview.

Course-wise, he shared that MBA is one of the most popular programs for Filipino international students, as well as the business-diploma programs through their public and private college partnerships.

Addressing health-care labor gap

GIVEN the constant strong demand for health-care staff in the North American country, the GUS Canada Colleges Division president added that they have just introduced the “Personal Support Worker” program.

“There’s a huge labor-shortage [for health-care workers] in Canada. We just opened our first cohort last September, and we already have over 50 students from the Philippines studying in that program,” Safdari shared. “We’re expecting…around 400 students…for this program next year to be enrolled and studying in Canada.”

For almost 20 years, GUS has been the Philippines’s trusted partner for global higher education. Its Canadian subsidiary has been operating locally through its nearly 200 educational-partner agents.

“The Philippines is a huge ally of Canada. It might not be our biggest market, but it’s one of our key markets, because it fits very well with where [our country] needs to go, with the labor-market shortage that we’re seeing, with the discussions that we’re having with the government, and how dedicated and hard working the students from the Philippines are,” the GUS official further remarked. “We are hoping to be working together with the government officials, regulators, educational partners and hopefully, make it one of our biggest markets.”