Cyberzone opens in SM City Sto. Tomas on October 27

The holidays are indeed among us! To give Batangas residents more options for Christmas shopping, Cyberzone is now opening at SM City Sto. Tomas. It’s the perfect time to shop for all of those must-have tech-assured gadgets. What’s more, you can enjoy fun events, win awesome prizes, and score great deals starting from October 27, 2023.

Wide Selection For Tech-Assured Shopping

Some of your favorite flagship stores to look forward to at Cyberzone, SM City Sto. Tomas include realme, OPPO, Vivo, Samsung, Octagon, Digital Walker, Huawei, Infinix, Power Mac Center, ASUS, PC Express, Game Xtreme, Acer, Mi, Honor, and HP. For all of your gadget needs, visit Tecno, Tech101, Cellboy, Gigahertz, Smart Gadget, Silicon Valley, Comworks, Livehub, Blue Lite, and Smart Gadget.

#CheckCyberzone for the most #TechAssured gadget brands

For accessories and more, you can check out Rulls, BSD, and Fone Style. Gamers can look forward to shopping to their hearts’ content at Gaming Grounds and Game Xtreme as well, while you can get repairs done at SDL. Other stores to look forward to include Aukey, Motivo, Quix, ITEL, Bavin, WK, Awei, and OnePlus.

That’s not all. As always, we’ve got fun activities to celebrate the Cyberzone opening at SM City Sto. Tomas.

Beat Saber Community Challenge

For the opening of Cyberzone, SM City Sto. Tomas, PC Express will have a special virtual reality booth where anyone can sign up to either play as they please or join the actual tournament.

Freeplay and registration will happen on October 27 and 29, while the tournament proper is set on October 28. The top 3 participants by the end of the tournament will be declared the winners of Php5,000, Php3,000, and Php2,000 respectively. In the event of a tie, a coin toss will determine who will choose the Tie Breaker song.

Forza Horizon 5 Community Challenge

Also in partnership with PC Express, there will be a Forza Horizon 5 community challenge on October 29, 2023 with free play happening on October 27 and October 28. Also open to all, the top 3 fastest players on the leaderboard will once again be determined the winners.

Players are also expected to conduct themselves in a friendly and polite manner with sportsmanship at the forefront. With these activities, Cyberzone aims for everyone to enjoy the atmosphere and above all, have fun playing and meeting new people.

Stand A Chance To Win A Brand-New Car

Of course, the Cyberzone Great Gadget Sale is also back to celebrate the grand opening of the newest branch. From October 13, 2023 to November 12, 2023, you can stand a chance to win a Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition.

To join the raffle program, simply collect accumulated receipts worth 500 pesos at any Cyberzone tenants within participating Cyberzone branches and the Cyberzone category at SM Malls Online. Every accumulated receipt of 500 pesos entitles you to 1 e-raffle entry. Multiple entries are allowed.

Now is definitely the perfect time to go shopping for yourself and for your loved ones. Not only will you get your shopping needs done and have a blast during the activities, but you’ll even stand a chance to win big! See you at Cyberzone in SM City Sto. Tomas!

See you on October 27 at Cyberzone – SM City Sto. Tomas!

Always make sure to #CheckCyberzone at an SM Mall near you for the latest and best #TechAssured gadgets! You can also locate competitive gadget deals through the SM Malls Online app.