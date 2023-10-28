Boracay bounces back : Embracing green and smart tourism

Tourism Region VI Western Visayas and Malay Local Government Unit views the importance of collaboration on tourism promotions, as Boracay makes a comeback post-pandemic, solidifying its position as a premier tropical getaway and a global top-tier beach destination.

“Preserve what we have and restore what we’ve lost,” a statement from Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, environmental preservation, and green investments.

fifth from the right is Frolibar Bautista, Mayor of Malay, Krisma Rodriguez, and Cleofe Albiso, Chairman of Boracay MICE Alliance together with the rest of the leaders of Boracay from both the local and private sectors.

Boracay is not only ideal for leisure travelers but is rapidly gaining recognition as a prime MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

“We would really want to be able to foster the relationship among stakeholders,” Chairman of Boracay MICE Alliance (BMA) Cleofe Albiso said, emphasizing the need to create a holistic and enriching experience for MICE attendees while preserving the island’s natural beauty.

Winners of the High 5 Boracay Song Writing Competition – Simon Moses Almira, Finalist, Daenniel Fernandez, Grand Winner, Jamie Roy, Finalist

Malay LGU officials like Cleofe expressed her excitement about the positive start after the pandemic, focusing on initiatives such as green and smart tourism.

The idea of green and smart tourism is supported and strengthened by the Mayor’s executive order, further enhancing the island’s cleanup activities, particularly emphasizing underwater and coastal cleanup.

Harmonizing responsible tourism

During the Malay tourism week celebration, the LGU awarded the High Five (5) Boracay Song Writing Competition winners.

With almost 50 entries from all over the country and a month-long online voting period last August 2023.

Cleofe shared that when conceptualizing the High Five Boracay, “we wanted everyone to be part of a bigger cause and that is to protect the Boracay and continue what the community has started since the closure.”

Adding that “those that have not been here for so long, when they come, they’re really awed by the change.”

In the local initiative of High Five Boracay, the LGU is not just attracting tourists but it’s about creating an environment where tourists become responsible stewards.

This community-based approach extends to residents and visitors alike, encouraging everyone to participate in the daily 5 o’clock cleanup initiative, which is now complemented by a specially composed song.

“We just want to complement it with something that’s worth enjoying when they’ve had the entire day under the sun and enjoying the beach and amenities of Boracay,” said Albiso, highlighting that the LGU wants to cap it off with a daily habit.

According to the LGU, this initiative promotes environmental responsibility and has already extended to local writers and composers who have created songs to inspire residents and tourists alike to keep Boracay clean.

Bautista acknowledged the importance of responsible tourism, stating, “the success of Boracay is not only for one person but for everybody. It’s inclusive.”

He also highlighted that “I’m very strict with implementation. Kasi, kailangan mo ang disiplina. So, we want a disciplined island, Boracay.”

Thriving TREs and Dining Scene

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairperson Compliance Association of Boracay Virgilio Sacdalan highlighted the island’s vibrant nightlife scene, indicating that it has surpassed its pre-pandemic glory.

“We’re back even better than pre-pandemic in terms of our nightlife,” Sacdalan said as it offers a wide array of experiences that cater to tourists’ desires and interests, ranging from relaxation to partying, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

As this tropical paradise continues to draw visitors from around the globe, DOT Region VI Director Crisanta Marlene P. Rodriguez shared some remarkable figures about the current state of accredited tourism establishments (TREs).

As of the latest count, Boracay boasts a total of 412 TREs, offering a diverse range of choices for travelers.

The breakdown reveals, 70 resorts, 30 hotels, and the highest number, 307 mabuhay accommodations.

Additionally, five apartment hotels are DOT accredited, ensuring a range of options for tourists seeking a comfortable stay.

In the culinary scene, Boracay has also made significant strides, accrediting 22 restaurants as secondary tourism establishments.

It is the collaborative efforts between the DOT, the LGU and the Malay Tourism Office, all of whom are striving to encourage more restaurants and related establishments to join the accredited ranks.

When it comes to accommodations, Boracay does not disappoint, offering a grand total of 7,402 rooms in resorts, 2,920 in hotels, 3,628 in mabuhay accommodations, and 351 in apartment hotels scattered across the island.

The island’s dedication to elevating its tourism scene is further reflected in the overall count of accredited TREs. When combined with the secondary tourism establishments, Boracay now proudly boasts 583 accredited establishments in total.

The DOT Regional in partnership with local authorities aim to continue this positive trend, “We hope to be able to encourage more businesses to be accredited with DOT,” Rodriguez said.

As part of the commitment to local investment and providing quality experience to the guests and tourists, Megaworld Corporation, one of the real estate development companies, has taken steps to embody the essence of Filipino hospitality by highlighting Sampaguita, the national flower.

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts engage all five senses: sight, smell, touch, hearing and taste, aligning with the values associated with Sampaguita, such as love, honor, dignity, and healing.

This real estate embraces sampaguita flowers as its emblem to support sustainable tourism, hospitality, and agriculture.

They are confident that visitors can enjoy immersive, sensory-rich encounters anchored with sampaguita flowers.

New horizon of tourism

Bautista expressed that they are actively exploring other opportunities within the local tourism sector, having recently introduced scuba diving activities.

He aims to include Boracay on the map of diving destinations, noting the island’s diverse diving spots.

“Madaming dives [spot] sa Boracay. Pero hindi siya naisama,” Bautista said.

The DOT is backing the Malay LGU in the promotion of Boracay as a sports tourism destination as numerous sports events have taken place on the island.

Adding to the wellness tourism in the island seeing that tourists and guests can do yoga on the beachfront with the background of sunrise and sunsets.

Malay LGU and partnered institutions expand its offerings to tourists in innovative and sustainable ways.