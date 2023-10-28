airasia Superapp wins big in international travel awards

TRUE to its vision to become the region’s leading one-stop platform provider with the best value, airasia Superapp has been feted as “Asia’s Best Travel Booking App” at the World Travel Tech Awards 2023.

This recognition is a proof of the company’s effort to give its app users a seamless travel experience, according to airasia Superapp chief commercial officer Tan Mai Yin.

“We are so happy to receive this award, only a few short years since we fully transformed into an OTA and travel platform. As an OTA, we have notable international carriers such as Etihad, ANA, Citilink, Bangkok Airways, Myanmar Airways International, Air Mauritius and more working directly with us, while our direct hotel inventory has also grown by 98 percent in the past year,” she said.

Such accolade comes at the heels of its recent win as “Asia’s Leading Online Travel Agency (OTA)” at the World Travel Awards 2023. Both honors resulted from airasia Superapp’s maiden nominations in the respective categories.

To top it all, it also bagged other two awards: World’s Best Low-Cost Airline App and World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Website for the second consecutive year.

The World Travel Tech Awards, the sister event of the World Travel Award, is a yearly event that honors, rewards and celebrates excellence in travel technology. These two events are voted by industry experts and consumers worldwide.

Per World Travel Tech Awards director Mike Sawicki, airasia Superapp’s laurels are “a remarkable achievement, reflecting how the brand is setting the benchmark in online travel. The commitment of the entire team at airasia Superapp serves as an inspiration to us all.”

These citations are timely to the app’s upcoming brand refresh into airasia MOVE, which will take place by December.

“Our focus is on bringing an elevated and enhanced experience for our users with seamless access to travel and financial services from BigPay on one single platform. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us, and we are very excited about the future as we move forward,” Yin said.