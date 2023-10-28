Acer launches lifestyle brand in the Philippines

Acerpure, Acer’s lifestyle subsidiary, was launched during the pandemic to help people have well-ventilated homes with cleaner air.

But even before the pandemic, the company had been working with the Taiwan government to provide clean air for students in school.

“The air wasn’t so good and when children were in school, they needed to close the windows. But when they did that, they would feel dizzy after a few minutes. So we developed a ventilation fan that would suck the clean air from outside. But the air outside is also dirty most of the time so we installed an air monitor to detect air quality. If the air quality is bad, then the air purifier will turn on. When the carbon dioxide level is down, the ventilation fan will turn on. But after a few minutes, the CO2 level will rise again so the air purifier will turn on again,” said Stanley Kao, Acerpure president who visited the Philippines recently to launch the brand.

Then, the pandemic happened.

“We thought about how our air purifiers could benefit consumers and help keep air in their homes healthy and clean. So we came out with our first product, called Acerpure Cool, an air purifier and circulator. At thE time, the CDC encouraged people to stay home and make sure that their homes have proper air ventilation and circulation. So we came out with products where the top is a circulator and the body is a purifier,” said Kao.

This design concept of having a circulator on top and the purifier on the body of the products is actually ingenious because it saves space and is aesthetically pleasing when we associate air purifiers and circulators with the words “large” and “space-consuming.”

“As a lifestyle home appliance brand, we think that we fit perfectly in the Philippine market where there are a lot of condominium and homeowners who do not have space for too many appliances,” said Kao. “Our appliances are small and can save space. But they are powerful and can be at par with the performance of the bigger and bulkier appliances.”

“Acerpure’s mission is to provide technological innovations that can resolve various consumer concerns. We want to create an Acerpure home ecosystem for consumers to live with ease and comfort,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines general manager. Acerpure introduced four products during its Philippine launch held at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Acerpure Cozy is an air circulator that projects air up to 15 meters away, completely circulating the air five times per hour to every corner of the home. It has 3D Airflow Technology for a greater range and more concentrated airflow than a standard fan for improved indoor air circulation. Acerpure Cozy also eliminates uncomfortable temperature differences within the home so you can save on your power bills.

Kao explained that Acerpure Cozy is better than a regular fan because it can bring the air farther than the usual eight or 10 meters of normal fans. Another unique feature is that the circulator turns left and right and also up and down. It works with the air conditioner to bring cold air to every corner of the home.

Acerpure Cool is an air circulator and an air purifier with a 4-in-1 HEPA filter that eliminates bacteria, allergens, and pollutants to make the air healthier and fresher.

Acerpure Clean V1 is quieter and more effortless to use as compared with other vacuum cleaners. It is light, convenient, and powerful. It has a 1.5kg ultralight and cordless body, visual battery life with a running time of 60 minutes on a full charge, different modes for different cleaning usages, an electric power brush with hair-free technology, and four built-in LED lights. Its lighter version, the Acerpure Clean V1 lite, is super lightweight at 550g with 13000Pa suction pressure power and a maximum of 15 minutes of cleaning time.

For more details about Acerpure products, visit Acerpure’s official Facebook page (@AcerpurePH) or the official website (www.acer.com).



MICHELLE DEE TAKES ON THE UNIVERSE

MISS Universe Philippines Michelle Dee is a legacy, meaning her mother Melanie Marquez was also a beauty queen. If you’re wondering why Michelle walks that way and acts like that on the runway, you should polish up on your pageant history.

Marquez, the country’s second Miss International, was known for her dramatic glide on the pageant circuit runway and this glide was Dee’s inspiration for her snake walk when she competed in the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 tilt.

“The inspiration was really my mother. My trainer Ian Mendajar and I were conceptualizing the walk and really trying to personalize my choreography. We had always aspired to integrate my mom as an inspiration throughout my journey and we felt like this was the right moment,” said the 28-year-old Michelle.

Years ago, Marquez visited the newsroom of my former paper with a very young Michelle in tow. I remember thinking that she could be a model someday. It turns out that she would indeed take the same path as her mom.

“May we continue to break boundaries and change stereotypes,” said Dee in an Instagram post where she shared a picture of herself with very short hair.

Dee takes to heart a lesson her family taught her: To always walk life full of gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We could think of no better woman to proudly bear the flag at this year’s Miss Universe pageant than Michelle,” said PLDT Inc. Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. “She is smart with her confidence and authentic with her advocacies. We at PLDT fully stand beside her. We have no doubt that she will be one of the strongest queens in the field, and that she will go very far.”

Pangilinan met Dee and the other Miss Universe Philippines queens at a PLDT and Smart exclusive meet-and-greet with executives and employees at Ramon Cojuangco Building in Makati City recently.

Dee will compete in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 18.

Image credits: From Acerpure and Sparkle GMA Artist Center for Michelle Dee





