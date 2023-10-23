TNT coach JoLas cooks up Plan B in title defense

COACH cum team manager Jojo Lastimosa is bracing for a defense of their Commissioner’s Cup crown sans two key players—Mikey Williams and Roger Pogoy.

Pogoy isn’t healthy enough to start the season while m=ystery shrouds Williams’s status for the Philippine Basketball Association’s 48th season that opens on November 5.

“I don’t know [about] Mikey Williams because it’s Sir Ricky [Vargas] and Chot [Reyes] who are talking with him,” said Lastimosa, who tapped rookie free agent Kim Aurin to help fill the void left by the two scorers.

“We’re just relying on what we have right now and we signed up guard Kim Aurin,” Lastimosa said. “We gave him a chance to play 5×5.”

“But we’re not expecting to be the same scoring team without our two stars,” he added.

Williams, who averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds last season, has yet to show up in practice and missed the team’s stint in the East Asia Super League in Japan. He’s still in the United States. Pogoy, on the other hand, averaged 18.3 points and four rebounds last season.

The Tropang Giga are bringing in Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who was Jordan’s naturalized player in the Asian Games and FIBA World Cup.

“We just have to rely on our defense since we don’t have our two best arsenals,” Lastimosa said. “We have to strengthen or solidify our defense to match up with the other solid teams. That is going to be our biggest weapon this conference.”

Lastimosa, meanwhile, tapped his former Alaska import teammate and many-time Best Import Sean Chambers as a consultant for skills during their training camp in Laguna.

Aurin played 3×3 for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and was picked 34th overall by the Gin Kings in this season’s Rookie Draft.

He was impressive in Ginebra’s three pre-season games averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists but was unsigned. Josef Ramos