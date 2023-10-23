Jardin runs away with 2 gold medals as ROTC Games nationals unfurl

KENT FRANCIS JARDIN drew the spotlight on opening day of the Reserved Officers Training Corps Games National Championships after copping two gold medals in athletics at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City on Monday.

Jardin, a 19-year-old student from Adamson University who represents Philippine Navy, torched the field by winning the tournament’s first gold medal—the men’s 200 meters—before anchoring his crew half an hour later to rule the men’s 4×100.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines standout clocked 22.07 seconds for the individual gold before he and Denmark Dalunes, Ralph Anthony Lego and Alexander Padilla timed 43.29sec for the relay victory.

“I’m so happy that I won my events,” said Jardin, who also excels in triple jump.

John Andre Ponce of UCV claimed the silver in 22.78 while Peter Molina of WVSU-Main Campus pocketed the bronze in 23.02.

Also sharing the limelight were University of the Philippines’ Josie Inemedo, who ruled the women’s 200m in 26.64sec and the UNO-Recoletos team of Marla Jean Bacaro, Ciara Largavista, Jeazel Talaver and Angelica Bacaro in the women’s 4x100m relay (55.50sec).

In boxing, Army fighters flexed their might after winning their opening assignments inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Joelen Efondo beat Air Force’s Jomar Olisa via a second-round technical knockout in the 48-51 kgs (flyweight) class as Alfred Deslate won by points over Air Force’s Love Heart Marino in the 51-54 kgs (bantamweight) division.

Mark Paul Hernandez also shone with a 4-1 triumph over Navy’s John Laurence Noquiera in the 51-54 kgs class, Florence Sumpay also prevailed over Navy’s Glen Mark Villagracia, 4-1, in the 57 kgs (featherweight) division and Rodrigo Lumogda dominated Air Force’s Nelvin Francis Arce, 5-0, also in the 57 kgs category.

Air Force’s Eric Baron also joined early winners after thumping teammate Ranie Camangian, 5-0, in the 57 kgs division.

Volleyball hostilities also started at the Technological University of the Philippines (TUP) gym with Jose Rizal Memorial State University sweeping Tarlac State University, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23, and University of Cagayan Valley surviving Guimaras State University, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 17-15.

Arnis and kickboxing competitions fire off on Tuesday also at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.