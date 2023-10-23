When people think of the Philippines, their mind immediately goes to the beautiful beaches the country has to offer. But the archipelago is more than that. Beyond the natural wonders is a culture of Filipino festivals that symbolizes the country’s heritage and history. These celebrations reflect the Filipinos’ vibrant spirit, creativity, and deep-rooted traditions.

Each region in the country boasts unique festivals that showcase a colorful blend of indigenous customs, religious devotion, and artistic expression. In this article, we’ll explore some of the most famous fiestas in the Philippines.

Different Festivals in the Philippines You Should Not Miss

With a rich cultural heritage, here are the popular festivals from around the archipelago:

Panagbenga Festival

If you’re an avid fan of blossoming flowers, head to Baguio this coming February to experience Panagbenga. This Filipino festival celebrates the rise of Baguio after the 1990 Luzon earthquake. Panagbenga comes from Kankanaey origins, which means “a season of blossoming.”

Every February, the entire city is adorned with blooming and colorful flowers. The celebration lasts a full month and features a grand float parade with enormous floats depicting various characters made entirely of flowers.

Competitors, celebrities, and local performers dress up in elaborate costumes and dance to traditional music from the Cordilleras. Session Street and Burnham Park are where most of the action will be, so plan on spending some time there to go street dancing or to relax in one of the area’s quaint cafes. The travel time between Manila and Baguio is around five hours. It might get longer due to the traffic, but the pleasant weather makes the trip all the more enjoyable.

Moriones Festival

Many Filipinos travel to Marinduque during Holy Week for the Moriones Festival, a weeklong celebration of St. Longinus.

The Moriones Festival is an exciting and spectacular celebration in the Philippines. It’s based on St. Longinus, the centurion who pierced Jesus with a spear during his crucifixion. In this celebration, people reenact the search for Longinus after the crucifixion. Catholic pageantry and folk mysticism come together in this festival, where participants dress as centurions and wear helmets. One of the locals plays St. Longinus and hides among the homes while the others go looking for him in this enactment of a theatrical play.

Attending the Moriones Festival is a great option if you want to add some flair to your Holy Week plans.

Giant Lantern Festival

Immerse yourself in the spirit of the holidays when you experience the Giant Lantern Festival in San Fernando City, Pampanga. Giant lanterns, typically over 15 feet in diameter and made from locally sourced materials, are the focus of this Philippine festival and competition. Making these lanterns usually starts a month before the festival. Before the Christmas midnight mass, the lanterns are shown off in colorful parades.

San Fernando City is a great place to celebrate Christmas. It is also often called the Christmas Capital of the Philippines because of this festival. The holidays are quickly approaching, so you might want to think about taking a trip to San Fernando City for this Christmas-themed festival.

Pahiyas Festival

If you’re looking for fiestas in Quezon Province, this one is a must-see. Every May, Lucban, Quezon, comes alive with the Pahiyas Festival. This annual, vibrant celebration honors San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers.

As part of the festivities, Filipinos decorate their homes with fresh produce, such as rice, fruits, vegetables, and colorful rice cakes called “kiping.” Spectators are treated to an incredible visual feast as participants compete to outdo one another with the most imaginative and elaborately decorated homes. Furthermore, all of this fresh produce is accessible to visitors. Free fruit and vegetables are available for picking at residents’ homes, and visitors can also sample regional specialties like Kaldereta and Lucban Longganisa.

Getting excited about this Filipino festival? Plan and visit Lucban Quezon this coming year to enjoy the meritorious occasion!

Higantes Festival

Those who have visited the Philippines’ art capital may already be aware of this next fiesta. The Higantes Festival is rooted in Angono folklore, where locals crafted giant paper mache called ‘higantes’ to protest the Spanish inquisition.

This Filipino festival is also celebrated to honor the town’s patron saint, San Clemente. As part of the festivities, locals welcome guests into their homes and serve them a feast. They also construct paper mache structures up to 12 feet long for each barangay.

During the Higantes parade, people are sprinkled with holy water as part of the basaan ceremony, meant to bring good luck. And because of this celebration, Agono is frequently called the “Art Capital of the Philippines.”

Ati-Atihan Festival

Now, let’s travel to Visayas and immerse ourselves in the different festivals in the Philippines rooted in religious traditions.

The Ati-Atihan festival dates back to 800 years ago. A celebration of the Santo Niño, it starts with an inaugural mass in the church on the third Sunday of January. Ati-Atihan’s best feature is the kindness of its guests. You don’t have to idly watch the performance; you can easily put on your dancing shoes and be part of the fiesta. What’s more, anyone can join in the drumming with their own bright smiles. In addition to “Hala Bira! Pwera Pasma!”, you will also hear celebrants chant “Viva! Santo Niño!”.

Head on to Kalibo, Aklan, this coming January to experience the vibrancy of this Filipino festival.

Sinulog Festival

The Sinulog Festival is another celebration that honors the Santo Niño. Celebrated in Cebu, this festival also boasts vibrant colors and incredible dance performances. The term ‘Sinulog’ translates to ‘like the water current.’ It’s a reference to the graceful movement of water reflected in the dance of street dancers. It forms a water wave by moving in a forward-backward pattern of two steps.

Every year in January, the entire city of Cebu comes together to celebrate the city’s patron saint. The dance ritual symbolizes the paganism of the Philippines and their subsequent conversion to Christianity. This Philippine festival also features numerous celebrations, performances, processions, parades, markets, fairs, drumming, and dancing.

Dinagyang Festival

Every January, Iloilo City pays homage to the Santo Niño. This festival is a wonderful opportunity to observe the country’s street life.

When it comes to street dancing, the residents of Iloilo really step it up a notch for the annual Dinagyang Festival. The entire city of Iloilo turns into one massive block party, complete with roving bands and entertainers. While enjoying the shows, guests can feast on an abundance of delicious regional cuisine. Towns and schools also compete against one another in a street-dancing competition.

Masskara Festival

The people of Bacolod City celebrate their city’s resiliency and determination during difficult times with the lively and colorful Masskara Festival. Both the reason for the celebration and the celebration itself are worthy of praise. In 1980, it all started as an escape from the harsh realities of life. During this time, sugar consumption dropped in Negros Occidental, and in April 1980, the MV Don Juan sank in the Tablas Strait after colliding with an oil tanker.

Despite all of this trouble, the locals put on happy faces and made the masked metaphor a reality. Participants in the Filipino festival don cheery masks and party it up with music, food, and drinks in the streets. Flowers, feathers, beads, and paint are just some of the embellishments found on these vibrant masks. The festival also features a grand parade, a mask-making competition, and street dances.

This festival and their resilience during difficult times are why they’re hailed as the city of smiles. On your next Philippine trip, consider visiting the city to experience the vibrant festivities!

Kaamulan Festival

The Kaamulan Festival in Bukidnon is a celebration of the indigenous cultures of Mindanao. Seven distinct Filipino ethnic groups—the Bukidnon, Talaandig, Tigwahanon, Manobo, Umayamnon, Matigsalog, and Higaonon—are represented at the Kaamulan Festival, making for a truly immersive cultural experience. It’s a celebration that invites you to step into the beating heart of these tribes, where history and culture come to life.

The very name Kaamulan hails from the word ‘amul’ which means ‘’to gather.’ And that’s precisely what this festival is all about—a gathering of souls, traditions, and a profound connection to the land. The festival is a celebration of regional harmony and the many cultures that make up the area. Traditional ceremonies, folk dances, and native games are performed for tourists to enjoy.

If you happen to visit the Mindanao region from March to April, you shouldn’t miss the happenings of this rich cultural fiesta in the Philippines.

Feel the Spirit of Philippine Fiestas Anywhere You Go

Everywhere you go in the Philippines, you are bound to stumble upon a festival celebrating the place’s rich history and culture. These celebrations reveal more than just the vibrant culture of the Filipino people through their vibrant parades and lively music. So, the next time you plan your trip to this tropical paradise, make sure to check the local festival calendar and immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Philippine fiestas.