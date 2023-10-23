DENR to mobilize 200+ monitoring units in airports, seaports vs wildlife trafficking

BOOSTING its campaign against wildlife trafficking, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is planning to deploy more than 200 Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Units in 36 airports and 131 seaports across the country.

At the same time, DENR chief Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga revealed that around 700 Wildlife Enforcement Officers will be trained to help combat wildlife trafficking.

This, as the environment secretary vowed to turn the National Wildlife Rescue and Research Center (NWRRC) into a world-class facility and bolster its capability to protect and rehabilitate rescued wildlife.

“We will enhance, upgrade, and redesign the [NWRRC], so it can be brought up to global standards,” Loyzaga said.

Situated inside the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Rescue Center (NAPWRC) in Quezon City, the NWRRC is a unit of the DENR under the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB).

According to Loyzaga, an advisory group of biodiversity experts will be formed for NWRRC’s enhancement as part of an overall program to augment the country’s capacity in conserving and protecting wildlife species, including their habitats, as well as fighting illegal wildlife trade and other wildlife crimes.

“This is very important, because the Philippines is one of the mega biodiverse countries in the world,” the secretary said. “We are a hotspot and therefore, we must make very good use of our protection and enhancement capabilities to stop illegal wildlife trade and all other wildlife crimes.”

According to the BMB, the Philippines is considered an illegal wildlife trade hub and a source-country of wildlife and wildlife byproducts such as pangolins and marine turtles. It is also a destination of trades such as parrots kept as pets.

In 2020, the NWRRC obtained new ultrasound and X-ray machines that will aid the center’s veterinarians and staff diagnose diseases, injuries, and conditions of wildlife and exotic animals in their care. The United States Agency for International Development donated the equipment under its “Project Wildlife” program in the country.

The NWRRC has been instrumental in retrieving, rescuing, and providing shelter to abandoned wildlife and exotic animals—including those illegally trafficked and traded. Its mandate includes the care and rehabilitation of rescued wildlife species that often arrive stressed, traumatized, sick, or injured.