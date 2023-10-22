UAE’s COP28 leader: ‘Fight climate change, not each other’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates—The United Arab Emirates’ pick to lead the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on the world earlier this month to “fight climate change, not each other,” directly addressing the anger activists have felt over his selection.

Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., also described the upcoming United Nations negotiations as an “unprecedented opportunity to engage the energy industry in a technological revolution.”

His speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai sought to present his nominated presidency as a bridge between oil companies and climate activists long suspicious of the industry’s influence on efforts to limit carbon emissions. Whether it will, however, remains in question.

“We need a major course correction,” al-Jaber said. However, he added: “The strategies we pursue must leave no one behind. The policies we adopt must be pro-growth and pro-climate at the same time.”

The speech renewed criticism among activists of al-Jaber’s nomination to shepherd the climate talks.

African youth climate activist Eric Njuguna from Kenya termed the remarks “dismissive of valid and merited concerns brought forth by climate activists.” He called on the UN body overseeing the talks to install a conflict-of-interest policy that checks the influence that oil and gas firms have on the climate talks owing to their “long history of skewing and watering down important climate decisions. ”

Al-Jaber, a 49-year-old longtime climate envoy, is a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He’s been behind tens of billions of dollars spent or pledged toward renewable energy—and also leads an oil company that pumps some 4 million barrels of crude a day and hopes to expand to 5 million daily. That oil money fuels the ambitions of this federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula—as well as the production of more of the heat-trapping carbon dioxide that the UN negotiations hope to limit.

Activists have equated his nomination to asking “arms dealers to lead peace talks” when authorities announced his nomination in January. However, US climate envoy John Kerry and France’s finance minister both have backed his selection by the UAE, a key Mideast ally. The UAE also wants to be carbon neutral by 2050—a target that remains difficult to assess and one that authorities haven’t fully explained how they’ll reach.

“There are moments in history when humanity comes together to fight a common threat. Let’s prove to ourselves that we can do it once again,” al-Jaber said. “Let’s put our differences aside. Fight climate change, not each other.”

COP28 will be held at Dubai’s Expo City from November 30 through December 12. AP