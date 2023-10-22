Spotify AI DJ: A new way to listen to music

Do you reminisce about those fun nights at parties, getting lost in the music played by the DJ, with excitement building up, not knowing what song will play next to dance and sing to with friends?

If so, then fret not because the music streaming application Spotify has launched its AI DJ to do that just for you, right at your fingertips.

DJ is a personalized artificial intelligence (AI) guide that knows its listeners and their music taste to play songs they love while helping them discover new artists and tracks based on their listening habits.

With 81 percent of Spotify’s listeners cited that personalization is what they like most about the app, Spotify Asia Head of Music Kossy Ng said in a statement: “Personalization is at the heart of what we do at Spotify, where we combine state-of-the-art technology with human passion and expertise.”

The AI DJ debuted in beta in February and has been available for Filipino users with a premium plan since August.

To access the AI DJ, Spotify Premium users can find the personal DJ in the Spotify app. From there, head to the Music feed on Home and tap DJ, or find it in the Made for You hub within the Search tab.

You can hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

Different music-listening experience

Known for its Discover Weekly and Wrapped, AI DJ offers a different music-listening experience made possible by Spotify’s personalization technology, generative AI in the hands of music curators, and a realistic AI voice.

Listeners can enjoy a curated lineup of personal music recommendations alongside commentary around the tracks and artists, with Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships Xavier “X” Jernigan as the initial voice model for DJ.

The AI DJ will also sort through the latest music and look back at some of the listeners’ old favorites, resurfacing songs they haven’t listened to for years.

It will then review what listeners might enjoy, deliver a stream of songs picked just for them, and constantly refresh the lineup based on their feedback. The more people listen and tell the DJ what they like and don’t, the better its recommendations get.

Short Review:

For almost two months, I tried the AI DJ to see how the “DJ sets” would change from time to time and also when I needed a break from my curated playlists or songs by my favorite artists.

Off the bat, the DJ said, “I see a lot of Taylor Swift and will play it on rotation, while I’ll also be on the lookout for new stuff.” The DJ is not lying.

It played the songs I’ve been listening to on repeat for weeks, some of my favorite songs from 2021, my guilty pleasures like pop and hip-hop, throwback songs from the previous decades, and other songs from my listening history.

Its song recommendations are similar to the type of music that I’ve been listening to or artists from the same genres that I like, and as the DJ said, “it has similar vibes” to it. I ended up liking those recommendations and added them to my playlists.

With my free plan before, it’s frustrating when you can’t unshuffle the songs on Spotify, and when you don’t like what’s playing, you only get a few skips. With the AI DJ, it’s like you’re on shuffle since it doesn’t have a queue, and the DJ picks each song for you at the moment, so you never know what’s coming next, but it will play your favorite songs.

The playback was also smooth, with seamless transitions between songs. At the same time, the commentaries were short and just about your music preferences, so it’s surprising that it’s accurate and know your music so well, thanks to their personalization technologies.

In the course of almost two months, the DJ sets vary, depending on the songs I hyper-fixate from time to time and their music recommendations similar to what I’ve been listening to.

Overall, it’s a good feature for when you don’t know what songs to play or in need of new music to listen to. The DJ talking emulates the familiar feel of a DJ set and even a radio show, and to think that it’s because of AI, you need to try it for yourself.

While the AI DJ is still in beta, there’s more room to improve such as including a female voice for the DJ.

Ng said it has gotten “good feedback” and that the “beauty of these experiences is our ability to deliver the right piece of music for that exact moment in time,” and even connecting its listeners with their next favorite artist in the process.

“With that in mind, we’ll continue to iterate and innovate to evolve the experience over time, so stay tuned for more,” she said.

Image credits: Spotify






