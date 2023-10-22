Some good news about the planet for a change

The ninth issue of Bloomberg Green’s magazine is here. After the hottest summer on record, and now with another devastating war, we’re in need of some positive news about the state of the planet and its people.

While the back page of the magazine is focused solely on developments toward a greener world, the issue is mostly about water—which has become an asset and a threat as the planet warms. Take, for example, archaeologists in Virginia who are battling rising seas and flooding to study and save the remains of North America’s first permanent English colony. This story, and some others, are already available to read online.

Installing solar panels onto the roof of a home in Spain in September.

We’re less than seven weeks away from the UN’s COP28 climate conference. Big-name finance chiefs are expected to return in force to the summit, where lenders will be under pressure to do more than talk.

In Mexico, climate expert Claudia Sheinbaum is one of the top contenders in the race to become the country’s president, though it remains to be seen if her election could help halt the oil-rich nation’s rising emissions. Meanwhile, American airlines—despite their soaring rhetoric—have been falling behind their European counterparts in deploying sustainable jet fuel.

Now, on to the good climate news…

Climate Bill: The Gift That Keeps on Giving. A year after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant climate law in US history, data show that investments for a new green economy are pouring in: $110b in private investment, 51 new or expanded plants for producing solar panels, 91 new factories for making batteries and about 170,000 clean energy jobs.

China Crushes Renewable Energy Target. China is on track to almost double its current wind and solar capacity by 2025 and blow past the country’s clean power target five years early, according to Global Energy Monitor. The nation has announced or begun construction on enough projects that its total wind and solar capacity is likely reach 1,371 gigawatts by 2025, the research company said in a June report. That would vastly exceed a goal President Xi Jinping set in late 2020 of having 1,200GW of panels and turbines by 2030.

‘Climate Dads’ Show Their Nerdy Love for the Planet. Studies show men are taking on more child-care responsibilities, and as they spend time with their kids, they’re factoring climate change into their parenting decisions. Climate dads are a growing phenomenon: fathers who are obsessed with home solar panels, steer their kids away from plastic toys and campaign for safer biking routes.

Tougher Carbon Offset Rules. It’s getting tougher to greenwash. Companies that buy carbon offsets from the voluntary market to counterbalance their greenhouse gas emissions now have guidelines describing what they can and can’t claim about purchased credits. The rules, published by the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative, aim to tighten the climate claims companies make in the face of sham boasts, abuse and illusory credits.

Green Bonds Take the Lead. For the first time, companies and governments are raising more money in the debt markets for environmentally friendly projects than they are for fossil fuels. Almost $350 billion was raised from green bond sales and loan arrangements in the first half of this year, compared with less than $235 billion of oil-, gas- and coal-related financing, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. The ratio was roughly $300 billion green versus $315 billion fossil fuels in the same period last year.

Montana Court Sides with the Kids. Youth climate activists won a lawsuit against Montana in August that could set a sweeping precedent. They challenged a state law that limits climate change considerations during the environmental reviews of proposed fossil fuel projects. The court ruled the law violated the plaintiffs’ right to a clean and healthful environment as guaranteed in the state’s constitution.

Rail Transport Looks to AI to Cut Diesel Use. A Canadian startup has developed artificial-intelligence-enabled software to help locomotive engineers make small driving adjustments that can save diesel fuel. These sorts of changes could help freight and passenger trains cut into the roughly 100 million tons of planet-warming gases they release into the atmosphere every year.

Africa’s First Gigantic Battery Factory. Morocco inked a deal with a Chinese manufacturer to build an EV battery factory with an annual capacity of 100GW.

EVs Are Poised for Mass Adoption. A Bloomberg Green analysis finds that car markets in 23 countries have passed a critical tipping point—5 percent of new sales are fully electric vehicles. This threshold signals the start of mass adoption. The same trajectory has been noted in the past with LED lightbulbs, mobile phones, televisions and other successful new technologies.

America Is Ready for EV Road Trips. There are now about 4,800 public fast-charging stations in the US. More than a quarter of those stations—around 1,300—were switched on in the 12 months ending on July 31, according to a Bloomberg Green analysis of federal data. A number of these new charging spots are in rural areas, expanding the reach of the Great American Electric Road Trip.

Image credits: Anna Shvets on Pexels.com, Bloomberg





