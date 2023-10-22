COMING INTO HIS OWN | It’s no secret Arthur Miguel has found his niche in music

It’s no secret that Arthur Miguel started as a cover artist before he carved his own path as a singer and songwriter.

Since 2018, Arthur has been uploading videos of himself online belting out his renditions of songs. But he started to consistently upload content in 2020 when classes were announced to be suspended for two weeks due to the pandemic.

At home, Arthur had all the time in his hands to play the guitar and sing. From less than 10 song covers, he has now over a hundred videos of him singing cover songs uploaded on his YouTube channel.

When he was noticed by TJ Monterde after sharing Arthur’s version of his song “Malay Mo Tayo,” Arthur told SoundStrip that was when people started to get to know him.

Arthur is known for his covers of the songs “Crazier” by Taylor Swift and “I’ll Never Go” by Nexxuss, which have garnered 72 million views and 25 million views respectively, on YouTube.

From singing other people’s songs, Arthur is now writing and singing his own, and “Lihim” is proof of that.

‘Mga Lihim ni Arthur’

Recently, Arthur released a new single entitled “Lihim,” adding it to the roster of his own songs.

He was just randomly scrolling on TikTok when videos and slideshows about “situationship” or undefined romantic relationships dominated his For You Page (FYP).

“Yung lihim, para sa mga hindi nila maamin yung tunay na nararamdaman nila,” he told SoundStrip. [Lihim is for the the people who cannot admit their feelings.]

He described it as acting like there’s something going on between them but they don’t have the guts to admit it to each other.

Sasayaw sa kulog at ulan, iikutin ang tala at buwan

Habang tayo ay naliligaw, pakinggan ang puso, ‘wag nang bibitaw

‘Wag nang magtagu-taguan, kita naman sa liwanag ng buwan

Ang lihim na pagtingin, kailan aaminin?

“Ang goal ‘ko talaga is i-push ‘ko sila para umamin kasi short lang yung time natin tapos alam mo namang may something sa inyong dalawa bakit hindi mo pa aminin? Wala namang mawawala sa inyo kung parehas naman kayong inlove,” he declared. [My goal is to push them to confess their feelings because our time is short and they know there’s something going on between them so why not confess? Nothing will be lost if both are inlove with each other.]

In this heart-warming hit going viral on TikTok, Arthur motivates his listeners to say how they truly feel for someone and to not keep it a secret to themselves anymore.

It looks like people will be finally confessing how they truly feel for someone because the song is in the second spot of Spotify’s Tatak Pinoy playlist, while No. 8 in Top Songs Philippines.

Every Friday this October, Arthur will hold a gig series entitled “Mga Lihim ni Arthur” in intimate venues in Manila for his listeners. Each gig will have unannounced support acts and exclusive tracks.

Songwriting prowess

“Dati kasi, ‘di naman talaga ako kumakanta. Mahilig lang ako makinig ng music,” Arthur revealed to SoundStrip. [Back then, I don’t really sing. I just like listening to music.]

For him, music is just supposed to be a hobby that should be enjoyed, but the songs are just too good not to sing along to.

He explained that every time he covers a song, he wants it to be a different version from the original.

Whenever he’s taken aback by a song, he said he would research on how the song is written and played, studying its lyrics and sounds, and eventually, discover a music style of his own.

“As the time goes by, di ‘ko siya napansin na parang na-apply ‘ko pala sa pagko-cover ‘ko yung techniques nila,” he said. [I didn’t notice that I applied their techniques to the way I cover songs.]

Arthur’s musical influences are Avril Lavigne and One Direction and admitted that he is a big fan of Taylor Swift.

Feeling sad that he missed the premier of The Eras Tour film because of his own gig, he shared,”Masasabi ‘kong naging artist ako dahil sa kanya. Yung songwriting talaga niya kakaiba at ang galing niya sabihin yung nararamdaman niya gamit yung kanta.” [I can say that I became an artist because of her. Her songwriting is different and she’s good at saying what she feels through a song.]

Arthur’s talent in songwriting is close to his idol Taylor Swift’s. Drawing from his personal stories and of others, he pens his songs with the ability to reflect universal experiences such as falling in love and heartbreak, almost like poetry.

“Gusto ko lang maka-relate yung mga tao sa song ‘ko, pakinggan nila yung story ng song,” he admitted. [I want the people to relate to my song, listen to the story of the song.]

He sure fulfilled that goal of his. His listeners, specifically the youth, sing along with their hearts out during his gigs.

“Nananakit na naman siya!” A fan from the crowd exclaimed during the “Mga Lihim ni Arthur” gig at Thirsty Barber in San Juan City on October 13.

And it looks like Arthur likely won’t stop hurting other people’s feelings as he will be releasing more music soon. And that is not a secret anymore.

Image credits: Reine Juvierre S. Alberto





