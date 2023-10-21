Xiaomi 13T Pro: A midrange masterpiece

SINCE the Mi 9T, Xiaomi’s T series phones have been my daily drivers for the remainder of the year, up until the release of the next batch of flagships. And while they are really good smartphones, it was still pretty much a midranger trying to live up to that “flagship killer” moniker.

The Xiaomi 13T series changes that, as it bridges the gap between its more premium brothers by introducing several firsts to the lineup—notably an IP68 protection rating, and cameras that are “co-engineered with Leica.”

This is actually one of the easiest reviews I’ve done, and even if you are already using the most recent 12T series, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is an easy recommendation for those planning to upgrade their phones. Besides having a better and brighter display with Dolby Vision and stereo speakers, a flagship Dimensity 9200+ chipset, 120W superfast charging, you can also choose from either a glass or vegan-leather finish.

And since this is a phone meant for photography, we’ll start off with its cameras.

ITS LEICA MAGIC. While Xiaomi phones have generally good cameras, its collaboration with Leica has notably enhanced its flagship’s imaging capabilities. I wouldn’t be surprised if Xiaomi claims the top position at the DXOMARK rankings in the near future.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro has a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX 707 sensor with 24mm f/1.9 wide angle camera with OIS, 50mm f/1.9 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP 15mm f/2.2 ultrawide lens. Upon launching the camera app for the first time, you’re prompted to choose between two processing modes: Leica Vibrant (default) and Leica Authentic. While you can toggle between these modes, there’s no standard or non-Leica auto mode available. These two original Leica photographic styles, automatically tunes the image according to lighting conditions and the shooting environment to give your photos that remarkable Leica quality and character.

The Xiaomi 13T series sets a new standard in professional lens craftsmanship with its Leica professional optical lens. This 7P aspherical high transmittance lens features breakthrough material design upgrades, including new components like IR filters to reduce unwanted infrared light, ink-edge coating to reduce glare in bright scenes, and COC material which improve light transmittance.

The camera app UI of the Xiaomi 13T series has been redesigned to provide users with a clearer and more user-friendly experience. There’s also a distinctive red accent color, perhaps a nod to the Leica collaboration. Swipe down to access flash, aspect ratio, HDR, timer and other settings. With the drop-down menu, you can now perform most operations single-handedly. The professional mode has also been completely redesigned, making it easy for professional photographers to customize all parameters effortlessly.

The 13T Pro doesn’t just cater to planned shots; it’s stellar for spontaneous captures. Its imaging engine, along with ProFocus tech, promises sharp, detailed images, from closeups of animals to vibrant cityscapes.

Like I said, this Leica collaboration has totally elevated the photography game of the T series, and I was truly impressed by how this smartphone performed in diverse situations. In broad daylight and good lighting conditions, photos exude a very natural feel with excellent details. Images captured in night mode are also quite good with heightened saturation and contrast to make images much clearer. This enhancement leads to captivating photo and video results, especially with the night mode video feature.

As for portrait images, there are times when the camera struggles to focus, and some occasional hiccups in determining the areas to blur. However, once the camera grasps the intended focal point, the results are stellar. One thing about portrait mode is you have the option to select the bokeh style—be it Documentary (with a 35mm lens), Swirl Bokeh (using a 50mm lens), or Soft Focus (utilizing a 90mm lens). Each of these options introduces a unique creative flair to each photo.

The only problem I have with this entire camera setup is the selfie cam. While it still takes good photos, the quality could be better. I also wish the next iteration would have an option for a wider angle so you could fit more people in the frame, so I don’t have to resort to the “GEN Z” selfie which results in huge foreheads, super long arms, and tiny bodies.

GLASS OR VEGAN LEATHER? For the first time, Xiaomi 13T series comes with Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather on the Alpine Blue version. This vegan leather surface is composed of multiple layers of materials to improve wear and scratch resistance while offering a great hand feel. More importantly, all materials and production processes are kept environmentally friendly. If you opt for the glass variant, you can choose between the glossy Meadow Green or the sleek Black rear panels. It does retain the same size and heft of its predecessors, so expect it to be a bit on the heavy side.

At the front, the device sports a smooth, flat panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the rear panel subtly curves along the longer sides to give you a better grip and make the device seem slimmer than it actually is.

SUPERFAST CHARGING: Finally, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is powered by a 5000mAh (typ) battery which easily lasted us more than a day of moderate use. It also comes with a 120W HyperCharge adaptor which can charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in about 25 minutes—faster than my morning rituals.

FINAL WORD: The Xiaomi 13T Pro presents a total package, with an excellent display, flagship performance, superfast charging speeds and that Alpine Blue vegan leather finish is just absolutely gorgeous. And with its collaboration with Leica, you get one of the most versatile smartphone cameras that offer superior imaging capabilities, vibrant and authentic photographic styles to help you capture that “masterpiece in sight.”