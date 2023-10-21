Unleashing Confidence, Reimagined with Aesthetic Enhancement

“Confidence, reimagined” represents a transformative shift in one’s self-assurance and mindset. It is the process of breaking free from self-doubt, embracing one’s strengths, and celebrating a newfound belief in one’s abilities. This is exactly what Dr. Anne Caoile and Dr. Marj Salazar see in their patients after doing their cosmetic surgeries and aesthetic treatments.

Dr. Anne, who pursued her studies in Medicine at the Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (FEU-NRMF), trained two years in General Surgery and mastered Cosmetic Surgery in South Korea and here in the Philippines. She has taken charge of Elyse Aesthetics’ wide range of transformative surgical procedures, ranging from Rhinoplasty, Blepharoplasty to 360 Liposuction and more. Renowned for adapting the famed “Turkey barbie nose” to the Filipino facial structure, Dr. Anne has made it her lifelong mission to bring happiness to people through her surgical masterpieces.

Dr. Marj, on the other hand, is renowned for her artistic flair and meticulous attention to detail. As a dean’s lister during her nursing college and an academic scholar from FEU-NRMF Medicine, her expertise encompasses the art of Botox, Fillers, and Threads. Her mastery of non-surgical facelift, anti-aging, and profile balancing, acclaimed at esteemed conventions, brings positive transformations and helps her patients step into their own light and rediscover their limitless potential.

Most of their patients come knowing exactly what they want. They arrive for different reasons— some are preparing for a wedding, others are getting an annulment, a few suffered personal loss, while still others are living their dream. They all began their beauty journey filled with self-doubt and questions of their worth.

They treated some patients with Belotero fillers like replacing volume on the hollowed temples. Sunken under eyes, cheeks, and even thinning lips made a huge shift from looking tired to looking fresher and more youthful. Many also come in for profile balancing of the nose and chin. The clinic’s signature 15-minute nose lift has been well-loved since 2019, a combination of nose threads and fillers. Dr. Marj can also mimic a chin augmentation result using five fillers or an equivalent of 1 teaspoon— this is perfect for those who want a surgical result but are not willing to undergo the downtime it accompanies.

One patient, who was undergoing separation from her partner of three decades, mentioned that her Elyse European Threadlift-Aptos, the leading worldwide nonsurgical facelift, rewound her appearance to her youth 5-10 years earlier— a metaphorical unveiling of her true radiance beneath the emotional scars.

Another patient, who at age 52 came in for Rhinoplasty, famously known in Elyse as Barbie Nose surgery, is simply living her childhood dream of a beautifully crafted nose. While some requested this “turkey nose style” for their 18th birthday, many have expressed that it became a game changer in their lives that has opened doors of opportunities. Some who were suffering from bullying just wanted to leave behind a past that no longer defines them. Now as they look in the mirror, they see the person who had been hidden for far too long.

Their enhancements serve as a stepping stone in prioritizing self-care, taking risks, and getting out of their comfort zone to pursue their goals with unwavering determination. Just like how the patient who did Elyse 360 Liposuction + Bodytite started going to the gym and changing her lifestyle 360 degrees after her surgery—a challenge that seemed so hard for her at first. She was amazed how a single session can remove five liters of fats (either in the tummy, back, bra or love handle areas, arms or thighs) and at the same time achieve a tighter skin This procedure jumpstarted the beginning of her new fearless life.

Aesthetic treatments hold the incredible ability to unlock a person’s mindset of his or her limitless potential. They involve accepting vulnerability, learning from setbacks, and viewing challenges as opportunities for growth.

By undergoing cosmetic surgeries and aesthetic treatments, people can undergo a powerful transformation, which enables the full realization of their potential, encouraging them to seize new opportunities and fearlessly pursue their dreams.

“Confidence, reimagined” signifies a mindset shift that allows individuals to fulfill their potential and live life with boldness, authenticity, and a deep sense of self-belief— the end goal for all patients of Elyse Aesthetics.