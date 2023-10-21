Unesco, DepEd, Koica celebrate Filipino girls’ learning progress

THREE major agencies marked their fruitful teamwork in bolstering the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program to support girls’ education in the country.

On October 6 and 7, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco); the Department of Education (DepEd); and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) jointly organized a grand ceremony focused on girls’ education through the “Better Life for Out-of-School Girls to Fight Against Poverty and Injustice in the Philippines” project.

The program contributes to increasing employment prospects for girls registered in ALS or nonformal education through quality inclusive education. It is due for completion in December 2023.

Partners and stakeholders—including DepEd officials, representatives of government agencies, education institutions, international-development partners, UN agencies, and ALS practitioners—will revisit and review the lessons learned, then gather insights for the future of local education.

Various aspects and achievements of the project were explored via a special exhibition launched during the event. A series of talk shows highlighted ALS teachers and learners’ success stories.

Testimonies documented stories of girls who are unable to commit to formal schooling due to various social, economic, geographic and cultural factors, but are given chances to learn, develop life-long skills, and transform their lives.

The future program and activities of the multifunctional “Girls Education Center (GEC)” inaugurated in Tacloban City in September 2023 were presented. The new center can welcome more than 1,800 ALS girl-learners from the said city, the municipality of Palo in the province of Leyte, and other neighboring areas to expand the ALS program’s reach in the Eastern Visayas Region.

The Unesco project supports the Philippines’s goal to resolve basic education woes, in line with DepEd’s “MATATAG” agenda. Financed by Koica, it aims to ensure the right to quality education without discrimination and assist in the achievement of the UN’s “Sustainable Development Goals 4” on quality inclusive education, lifelong learning, and transforming the lives of all girls for a brighter future.