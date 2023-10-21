Telco giant champions Filipino podcast creators with first-ever ‘Hear For It’ podcast festival

Leading telco Globe is once again at the forefront of supporting Filipino creativity, joining ANIMA Podcasts in co-presenting the first-ever Philippine Podcast Festival, “Hear For It!” The event was scheduled at the Glorietta 2 Palm Drive Activity Center in Makati City on October 20, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Since the onset of the pandemic, podcasting has emerged as a significant medium, providing both entertainment and information to Filipinos everywhere. Recognizing the potential and passion of local podcast creators, Globe has taken the initiative to help uplift this community.

Globe’s participation in the “Hear For It” podcast festival is an extension of the company’s G Creator Series launched in September, which aims to guide every customer toward realizing their potential as creators, enabled by technology.

“Globe’s collaboration with ANIMA Podcasts for the ‘Hear For It’ podcast festival exemplifies our unwavering commitment to nurturing Creator Culture through our innovative G Creator Series. Storytelling is at the heart of designing and creating. Through initiatives like these, Globe continues to uplift the lives of Filipinos, encouraging them to embrace and celebrate their unique voices,” said Pia Gonzalez-Colby, chief marketing officer at Globe.

At the festival, participants may access the Globe Creator Pod via the GlobeOne app and support a cause at the same time. By donating two Globe Rewards points to the Globe-led Hapag Movement, they can use the pod for 10 minutes, record their own podcast, and upload it to their own personal file.

The Hapag Movement is a Globe-led effort to combat involuntary hunger through supplemental feeding and sustainable livelihood support.

Attendees can also look forward to a day filled with insights, inspiration and interaction. On schedules are thought leadership sessions and panel discussions with some of the country’s most prominent podcast creators from ANIMA Podcasts, The Podcast Network, and Spotify Podcasts, such as: “Paano Ba ‘To?! podcast” by Bianca Gonzalez, “Intellectwalwal” by Victor Anastasio, “Linya Linya Podcast” by Ali Sangalang, “Wake up with Jim and Saab,” “The Koolpals,” “Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast” by Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac, “Anyare Saeyo?” by Kristel Fulgar and Moy Esguerra, and “Queertuhan” with Roanne and Tina.

Aspiring audio creators can also learn about the tools and equipment essential for podcasting, gain insights on how to monetize content, and receive mentorship from seasoned podcasters.

Globe customers also get the exciting opportunity to win one of 20 all-access passes to meet their favorite podcast creators through a special raffle. Nore information can be found at www.globe.com.ph.