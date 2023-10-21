Sta. Lucia Land (SLI) cements partnership with DOTr, LRTA

It was another solid testament to Sta. Lucia Land’s steadfast commitment to help enhance and uplift the local community.

On Wednesday, the publicly listed property developer signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) to formally establish the partnership of the three stakeholders for the construction and development of certain parts of the LRT Line-2 East Extension.

Held at the lay-by connecting LRT 2 Marikina-Pasig Station and Building 1 of the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, the signing ceremony was graced by Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino, LRTA Administrator Atty. Hernandez T. Cabrera, LRTA Project Manager Engr. Joseph Dexter Buenconsejo, SLI President Exequiel Robles, SLI Chairman Vicente Santos and SLI Director Orestes Santos, among other officials.

Under the MOA, a parcel of land belonging to SLI which is the publicly listed arm of the Sta. Lucia Group was used for a lay-by area of the LRT2 East Extension and for permanent and temporary work activities in relation to the construction of the project. In turn, the LRTA, along with the DOTr, constructed an interconnection facility access that links the LRT-2 Marikina-Pasig Station to the office spaces at Sta. Lucia Business Center and to the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall.

Another milestone

“We consider this event as another milestone for the company. It serves as a testament that we, at Sta. Lucia Land, continue to look for ways to improve the lives not only of our homeowners but also the communities where we are present,” Mr. Robles said.

“Ease of travel, convenient access to public transport, as well as safety and comfort are what we hope to provide the people with this interconnection access facility or direct pathway that readily connects the commuting public to the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall and Sta. Lucia Business Center,” he added.

Opened in April this year, the direct link currently provides convenient access to the LRT-2, which covers 13 stations, spanning 17 kilometers from Rizal to Manila, and has two sub connection stations in Cubao for the MRT, and in Recto for LRT 1. It serves an estimated 30,000 commuters daily.

Pioneer players

“As one of the pioneer players in the Pasig-Cainta area, Sta. Lucia Land has long been giving residents in the eastern corridor of the metro access to a convenient and safe shopping experience. With the opening of the interconnection facility, we will be able to further provide mallgoers and commuters a safer way to reach their destination,” added Sta. Lucia Land chairman Vicente Santos.

For decades now, trusted developer Sta. Lucia Land has been known to create masterplanned, livable communities not only city centers but across provinces, including the so-called fringe areas, providing Filipinos with subdivisions, lakeside communities, golf courses and country clubs, hotels, resorts and condominiums.

As one of the country’s leading developers, it has always been at the forefront of providing modern, convenient lifestyle not only to its residents, but also to the valued customers of its mall and office, as well as the public.

“You can expect Sta. Lucia Land to continuously work with the government and other private stakeholders to further enhance the lives of the people. We remain true to our promise of helping build a better tomorrow for the Filipinos by creating world class communities across the country,” Mr. Robles concluded.