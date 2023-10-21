SM Foundation joins medical mission for Quezon City fire victims

In the wake of fires, victims are left not only with the loss of homes and possessions but also grapple with physical and psychological challenges.

Understanding the need to provide comprehensive care to fire victims, especially those from low-income communities, the SM group, through SM Foundation, activated its medical mission to provide free medical checkups and medicines to the victims of a recent fire in Barangay Kruz na Ligtas, Quezon City.

Over 50 fire victims, including those taking temporary shelter in the barangay gym, availed free availed of the free medical services, which included general medical checkups. SM Foundation’s mobile clinic was also stationed during the medical mission to provide ECGS and X-rays to beneficiaries. Those who needed medication were also given free medicines.

SM Foundation also extended the medical mission to other members of the community, providing a total 177 medical services.

A volunteer of SMFI prepares a resident of Brgy. Kruz na Ligtas for his X-ray.

Overcoming post-fire challenges

75-year-old Susanita Embong and her niece 57-year-old Celna Inte happily share the medicines they received from SM Foundation.

Celna Inte and her aunt Susanita Embang, a senior citizen, were two of the fire victims who received medical attention during the medical mission.

Celna, now in her late 50s, has been religiously taking her maintenance medicine for five years now. Just like her aunt, they say that their health and lives are the only thing they have and treasure amidst the recent fire.

“Nasunog po talaga lahat kasama na po ‘yung mga gamot, reseta, at medical records namin,” Celna shared. “Hindi po kami pinabayaan. Mayroon po kaming pagkain at tinutulugan. Pero nung unang gabi po namin, sobrang nahirapan po ako.”

“Dahil po nakahiga kami sa semento at banig, napaka sakit po ng likod ko. Ako rin po’y nakaranas ng panginginig na parang hindi ko po mapigilan dala na po siguro ng takot at trauma sa nangyari sa amin,” she recalled her harrowing experience.

During the medical mission, both Celna and Susanita were able to go through general check-ups. They were able to get health and nutrition advice as well as proper medicines for their concerns.

“Nakahinga rin po kami ng maluwag kahit papaano dahil nacheck up po kami. Nabawasan po ang worry po ko. Ang ibang gamot ko, ay hindi basta-basta pwedeng inumin ng tuloy tuloy. Kailangan ng guidance ng doctor,” she said.

“Mas lalo po ngayong nasunugan kami, mas magiging mahirap at magastos po ang magpacheck-up at bumili ng pamalit sa mga nasunog na gamot. Malaking tulong po na natanggap po namin iyon lahat ng libre dito. Ang mahalaga lang ay ligtas at malakas kami—kaya naming bumangon,” Celna said.