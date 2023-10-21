One day in Seattle: Coffee culture and much, much more

Provided one has a multiple entry US visitor’s visa, one nice thing about any visit to Vancouver (British Columbia, Canada) is that you could cross to the nearby US border, to Washington State, and tour Seattle, its most populous city. Getting there is easy and a day tour is possible. You can choose to get there by air (seaplane), water (ferry) and land (train, bus or car). However, going at it, alone, via public transportation, seemed like a scary endeavor. Luckily for me, Vancouver residents Valentin “Val” Salgado and Danny Macaventa, two Don Bosco Makati high school batchmates of mine, offered to join me in this adventure.

With Val driving his car, we covered the 53-kiliometer distance to the Peace Arch Border Crossing (one of two borders in Surrey, the other being the Pacific Highway Border Crossing which is used by trucks) in 45 minutes. After another 45 minutes at customs and immigration, we proceeded on our way to Seattle which was still a 180-kilometer drive away. After nearly two hours on the road, we made our first stopover, for lunch, at Seafood City, a must visit for us as this Filipino-owned supermarket chain specializes in Filipino food and products and is home to Filipino food outlets such as Jollibee and Red Ribbon.

Miners Landing and the Seattle Great Wheel.

After lunch at Seafood City, we proceeded to the historic and iconic Pike Place Market, Seattle’s most popular tourist destination and the 33rd most visited tourist attraction in the world, with more than 10 million annual visitors. Overlooking the Elliott Bay waterfront on Puget Sound, it is one of the oldest continuously operated public farmers’ markets in the United States.

Opened on August 17, 1907, each level of the market features seemingly endless rows of flower stands, a variety of unique shops such as antique dealers, comic book and collectible shops, small family-owned restaurants, and one of the oldest head shops in Seattle. The upper street level contains wader-clad fishmongers, farm fresh produce stands and craft stalls operating in the covered arcades.

The first Starbucks store in the world

Pike Place Fish Market is one of the market’s major attractions. Here, employees throw three-foot long salmon and other fish to each other rather than passing them by hand. This tradition started when the fishmongers got tired of having to walk out to the Market’s fish table to retrieve a salmon each time someone ordered one.

Seattle, regarded as a world center for coffee roasting, is known for its prominent coffee culture and numerous coffeehouses and we first dropped by the Pike Place Starbucks Store (also known as the Original Starbucks), the first Starbucks store in the world. However, many people, just like us, didn’t come here for a cup of coffee. Instead, we came to experience the place where it all began.

Everything in the entire store, truly one of a kind, is original, from the floors, the fixtures, the counters, etc. They also still proudly display the brass labels that were on their bulk coffee bins in 1971. However, while it commonly referred to as the first Starbucks location, the current address is the second for the Pike Place store as, for five years, the first restaurant was located at 2000 Western Avenue. In 1977, it moved one block away to 1912 Pike Place where it has been in continuous operation ever since. The sign outside this branch, unlike others, features the original logo—a seductive, bare-breasted siren that was modeled after a 15th-century Norse woodcut.

From Pike’s Place, we walked the short distance to the privately-owned Miners Landing down by the waterfront, another Seattle tourist attraction that is home to restaurants, an amusement arcade, souvenir gift shops and the 175-foot Seattle Great Wheel. The latter, opened in June 2012, has 42 climate-controlled gondolas holding up to 6 passengers. At one of its restaurants, we tried out some fresh oysters with beer.

Back in our car, we next drove to our last destination – the Seattle Center whose landscape is dotted with art and architectural works that, together, form an urban vista of mixed form and scale. Home to the Space Needle (a designated a Seattle landmark considered to be an icon of the city), the Chihuly Garden and Glass and the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), its Sculpture Garden is made up of four unique pieces – the painted steel Black Lightning of Ronald Bladen (1981); the orange-red painted, steel Olympic Iliad of Alexander Liberman (1984); the bronze Moon Gates of Doris Chase (1999) and the black-painted, steel Moses of Tony Smith (1975).

We capped our visit by going up a high-speed elevator of the Space Needle to its flying saucer-shaped, open-air observation deck and restaurant. Here, 160 meters (520 feet) above ground, we had awe-inspiring, dramatic and unobstructed 360-degree views, from seamless floor-to-ceiling glass walls, of the downtown Seattle skyline, front and center, with buildings shimmering in the sun, as well as of Lake Union, the Olympic and Cascade Mountains, Mount Rainier, Mount Baker, the inky waters of Elliott Bay, the ever-popular Seattle Great Wheel along the waterfront, and various islands in glittering Puget Sound, with ferries floating around.