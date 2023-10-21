MMDA chief ramps up traffic management preparation for ‘Undas’ and Yuletide season

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Friday the

reactivation of “Oplan Undas 2023” effective Friday, October 27, to ensure orderliness of this year’s traditional observance of All Saints Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said 1,448 traffic enforcers and other personnel from the Traffic Discipline Office, Road Emergency Group, Metro Parkways Clearing Group, and Task Force Special Operations will be deployed in key areas in the metropolis.

“The MMDA is prepared to take action to manage traffic, conduct cleanup operations, provide public assistance in case of road emergencies, and clear roads of obstructions ahead of Undas,” Artes said.

A “no day off, no absent” policy shall likewise be strictly enforced among traffic personnel with different tasks for Undas.

The Road Emergency Group will help man public assistance centers with tents and ambulances to provide public assistance and immediately respond to any emergencies.

The MMDA Parkway Clearing Group, meanwhile, will focus its cleanup operations around major cemeteries, while road-clearing groups will remove all forms of obstructions on major roads leading to cemeteries.

The MMDA Communications and Command Center is tasked to monitor traffic situations in the metropolis 24/7.

Holidays

Artes, meanwhile, said traffic volume in Metro Manila increases during the holidays, thus the necessity to implement effective and sustainable measures to effectively address the expected traffic problems during the Christmas season.

“We are working together with transportation officials to ensure that public transportation systems like the MRT, LRT, and EDSA Bus Carousel are prepared to accommodate the commuting public, so motorists can leave their vehicles some place and take public transportation. We also encourage the public to use the Pasig River Ferry Service and avail free rides that are convenient and traffic-free,” said Artes at a news briefing on Friday.

Among the agency’s traffic alleviation measures for the Christmas season, according to Artes are:

• Temporary suspension of excavation activities in Metro Manila effective midnight of November 13 up to midnight of Friday, January 8, 2024, which include road reblocking works, pipe-laying, road upgrading and other excavation works that will cause obstruction or will affect the smooth flow of traffic. Exempted from the moratorium are flagship projects of the government, Department of Public Works and Highways bridge repair and construction, flood interceptor catchment projects, among others.

• Require shopping mall operators to submit respective traffic management plans to the MMDA for their respective mall sales and other promotional events two weeks before the scheduled dates of such events.

“Mall-wide sales shall only be allowed on weekends and deliveries of shopping mall operators shall only be allowed during nighttime, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. They will also be asked to adjust their operating hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting November 13,” said Artes.

• To ensure maximum visibility of traffic enforcers during the holiday season, nighttime duty of traffic enforcers is extended until 12 midnight, effective November 13 to January 8.

Artes ordered traffic enforcers to avoid “kumpulan” or grouping and unnecessary use of cellular phones while on duty except when reporting traffic situations or accidents in their areas of assignment.

“Traffic management shall be prioritized. Thus, apprehension of simple moving violations which may cause traffic congestion shall be avoided,” said Artes. –-30-